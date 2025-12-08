Is it safe to travel to Thailand and Cambodia? Foreign Office advice after border clashes
The latest government advice for tourists travelling to Southeast Asia amid renewed fighting
Thailand launched airstrikes along the disputed border with Cambodia on Monday as both sides accused the other of attacking first.
The fighting marks the potential collapse of the Donald Trump-brokered ceasefire in October.
In July, the two countries exchanged rockets and heavy artillery fire, killing 48 people and temporarily displacing an estimated 300,000 people.
Thailand has also been severely impacted by heavy flooding in the region over the last week.
Both countries attract large numbers of tourists each year, with Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple complex and its capital, Phnom Penh, major draws, while Thailand sees many visitors in cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, as well as on islands such as Phuket and Koh Samui.
While these hotspots are not located near the border clashes, tourists should be aware of the closure of the crossings between the two countries as tensions again escalate.
Where have clashes occurred?
The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) said the airstrikes were targeted on “weapon depots, command centres and logistical routes assessed as direct threats” to the Thai border area.
Has the shared border closed?
Land border crossings between Thailand and Cambodia are currently suspended for both entry and exit.
What is the UK government's advice?
The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has not issued new travel advice following the airstrikes.
Its latest updates for Thailand and Cambodia said: “In July 2025, Thailand and Cambodia fought along parts of the border. The fighting included the use of rocket and artillery fire. Tensions remain with reports of the latest round of gunfire on 23 September.
“Land borders and crossings between Cambodia and Thailand continue to be suspended. Some tourist destinations in border areas such as the Preah Vihear/Khao Phra Wihan temple, the Ta Krabey/Ta Kwai temple and the Tamone Thom/Ta Muen Thom temple are closed.
“There are also unexploded landmines in the border area. We advise against all but essential travel to the affected border areas.”
Can I cancel my holiday?
As the FCDO has not warned against non-essential travel to Thailand or Cambodia, there will be no special circumstances in place to be able to cancel a trip for a full refund.
The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.
There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.
Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.
