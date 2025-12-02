Is it safe to travel to Thailand during severe flooding?
At least 181 people have died following torrential rain in the south of the country
Torrential rain in Thailand has seen roads and homes submerged by water, leading to at least 181 fatalities – the worst flooding the region has seen in a decade.
More than three million people were affected by the heavy downpours in southern Thailand last week.
According to Thailand’s meteorological agency, tropical storm Koto weakened into a depression over the central South China Sea on Monday.
Here’s everything you need to know about the floods in Thailand and the latest travel advice.
Where in Thailand has it flooded?
Heavy rain has drenched parts of 12 southern provinces in Thailand. The flooding submerged vast areas in the Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Satun, Pattani and Yala provinces.
Are Thailand flights disrupted?
As of Monday afternoon, international flights to and from Thailand appear to be operating as scheduled in Bangkok and Phuket.
What do the authorities say?
A government spokesperson in Bangkok said that almost 181 people have died due to the flooding in Thailand.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said severe flooding in 12 southern provinces affected more than 1.4 million households and 3.8 million people.
On Saturday, prime minister Anutin Charnvirakul outlined recovery and compensation plans for the southern part of the country.
UK government advice on travelling to Thailand
The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has not issued new travel advice following the flooding in Thailand.
General FCDO extreme weather warnings tell travellers, “the rainy season is generally from May to October”; however, it has been “more unpredictable recently”.
“Heavy storms cause disruption, including flooding and landslides. Lakes, caves and waterfalls are particularly at risk of dangerous flash flooding.
“Follow the Thai Meteorological Department for weather warnings,” it adds.
Can I cancel my holiday for a refund?
As the Foreign Office has not warned against non-essential travel to Thailand, there will be no special circumstances in place to cancel a trip and receive a full refund.
The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.
There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim travel insurance due to flood concerns unless the Foreign Office advice changes.
In terms of travel insurance, some policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies to see where you stand.
