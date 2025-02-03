Ryanair boss plans to resume Ukraine flights within six weeks of end of conflict

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair is planning to resume flights to and from Ukraine in the hope that Donald Trump will successfully encourage a ceasefire with Russia.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair chief executive, said that the airline is drafting plans to allow flights to restart within six weeks of the conflict ending at a press conference in London on Wednesday, reports The Telegraph.

The airline CEO is optimistic that US president Donald Trump will be able to help negotiate a ceasefire with Russia “this year” to end the war in Ukraine and recover the airspace for commercial flights.

Donald Trump’s pre-election promises to end the war in Ukraine in less than 24 hours have so far proved unsuccessful.

The administration’s new goal is to stop the fighting in 100 days with possible Russian “taxes, tariffs, and sanctions” if a deal is not reached.

According to the airline, up to 24 routes serving Kyiv and Lviv could open if fighting is formally halted and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) lift restrictions.

Mr O’Leary said the two Ukrainian aviation hubs were “ready to go” with functional baggage carousels. The return of flights to the war-torn cities of Odesa and Kherson will likely take off later on.

The budget Irish carrier has committed to resuming flights as soon as it is safe to do so since the conflict escalated in 2022.

In 2023, Mr O’Leary travelled by train to meet the deputy prime minister and the boss of the city’s main airport, Boryspil, in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Ryanair was Ukraine’s second-largest airline after the national carrier, Ukraine International, before the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The airline said in a previous statement: “Once the skies over Ukraine have reopened for commercial aviation, Ryanair will charge back into Ukraine linking the main Ukraine airports with over 20 EU capitals, and we are working closely with the Ukrainian government to rebuild Ukraine’s aviation, industry and its economy.”

“Having previously also served Kharkiv and Kherson airports prior to the invasion, Ryanair will return to serving those airports too, as soon as the infrastructure has been restored,” Ryanair added.

