Pulling aid from Ukraine shows Trump is no ally to the West

Donald Trump said he was going to do it. His foreign policy and his defence team gave due warning that they’d do it. And yet as Marco Rubio appeared to smash a fist into the solar plexus of an already battered Ukraine, there’s still stunned surprise.

In a memo sent to embassies and agencies who rely on US funding – to the tune of around $70 billion a year at last count – the new US secretary of state ordered a stop order on American foreign aid payments to all countries, with the exclusion of Israel and Egypt, for up to 90 days.

Ukraine is a democracy that’s been identified by the highest court on the planet as being the victim of war crimes and has been battling to defend itself against an invading neighbour – and which relies on foreign aid to continue that fight.

Aid from the US, both civilian and military, appears to have been cut overnight with the sweep of a pen.

As the memo was being digested around the world, one aid agency head was quoted by the Reuters news agency as calling it “lunacy”.

Jeremy Konyndyk, a former USAID official who is now president of Refugees International, said: “This will kill people. I mean, if implemented as written in that cable ... a lot of people will die.

“There’s no way to consider this as a good-faith attempt to sincerely review the effectiveness of foreign assistance programming. This is just simply a wrecking ball to break as much stuff as possible.”

But it’s worse than that. Rubio’s edict, which is intended to bring all global foreign aid operations in line with Trump’s foreign policy objectives, serves the interests of Vladimir Putin.

Anticipating this dramatic freezing of foreign assistance, the outgoing administration of Joe Biden rushed through an additional $2.5 billion in emergency military aid for Ukraine. Of that, the New York Times reported, half would come from existing US stockpiles, and the rest would be spent on newly bought weapons.

Biden also signed off on $3.4 billion in financial aid to support the Ukrainian economy.

All of that support is now either in doubt or frozen for weeks, and possibly months, at a time when Trump wants to drive a “peace deal” between Ukraine and Russia and force both sides into negotiations.

During the Cold War, groups like the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and Western politicians sympathetic to the communist ideology of the Soviet Union were derided by the KGB as “useful idiots” accidentally serving the interests of the Kremlin.

Ukraine is on the back foot militarily. After three years of war, its troops are exhausted, its government under Volodymyr Zelensky is weakening, and its ammunition supplies are dangerously low as Ukrainian blood turns the farmland of the east into the mud.

If ever there was a strategic blow Putin would love to see an ally deal Ukraine, it would be to undermine its morale, threaten to cut its arms supplies, and signal to its fighting forces that they’re being abandoned.

Trump’s frequent derision of Nato, the cornerstone of Western security against Russia, while Russian officials, including Putin, have signalled their designs on the Baltic states – all Nato members – and even Poland, suggests that the US president is firmly in Camp Kremlin. Western Europe is now vulnerable, too.

Trump has long maintained that he has sympathy for Russia’s invasion because of Ukraine’s desire to join Nato and that he was minded to cut aid spending for Kyiv. Now, he appears to have done that.

The US president is no idiot. With this move, he can no longer be considered an ally either.