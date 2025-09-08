Spanish police drag drunken British stag do off Ryanair flight to Alicante
‘It was carnage', said a passenger on the flight from Leeds Bradford
Members of a British stag do party were removed by police from a “carnage” flight to Alicante after fighting in the cabin.
Flight FR9079 from Leeds Bradford to Alicante, Spain, was met by the Guardia Civil on arrival at Alicante Airport on Thursday evening (4 September).
According to the airline, cabin crew had called ahead for police assistance after the passengers “became disruptive onboard”.
The Guardia Civil boarded the Boeing 737-800 aircraft when the over two and a half hour flight touched down at around 7.22pm, and the two passengers were removed.
Video footage shows local police officers wrestling a man off the aircraft as passengers shouted “get off the f***ing plane”.
One passenger told The Sun that the men, part of a stag party, had seemed drunk since boarding at Leeds airport.
They claimed: “They were getting rowdy and lairy towards the end of the flight, and the crew called ahead for police back-up.
“Everyone was fed up with them by the end. It was carnage.”
A Ryanair spokesperson said: “Ryanair has a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passenger behaviour, ensuring that all passengers and crew travel in a respectful and stress-free environment, without unnecessary disruption.
“This is a matter for local police.”
The Independent has contacted the Guardia Civil for comment.
In July, a Ryanair passenger caused an almost two-hour delay after allegedly vaping in the toilets before being removed from a flight to Spain.
The 21-year-old man was detained on suspicion of breaching aviation laws on a flight from Edinburgh to Alicante on 3 July.
The Boeing 737 Max 8 was scheduled to depart at 7.05am but didn’t take off until 8.28am, according to FlightAware data.
