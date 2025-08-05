Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ryanair passenger caused an almost two-hour delay after allegedly vaping in the toilets before being removed from a flight to Spain.

The 21-year-old man was detained on suspicion of breaching aviation laws on a flight from Edinburgh to Alicante on 3 July.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 was scheduled to depart at 7.05am but didn’t take off until 8.28am, according to Flightaware data.

Passenger Tristan James Walker, 39, told Luxury Travel Daily: “A young lad in a group happened to set the alarm off for apparently vaping.

“The pilot then came out after the air stewardess explained what happened, and then the pilot stated he would be removed from the plane.

“The young lad waited for over six police officers to come on board

“He was taken off, he was very calm, did not argue or anything, no drama.”

Footage taken by traveller Walker shows the incident unfolding after the smoke alarm was set off.

Those found to be vaping or smoking on a flight may face fines up to £5000 and flight restrictions.

A representative for Police Scotland said: "Around 7.55 am on Thursday, July 3, 2025 were called to an aircraft at Edinburgh Airport.

“Officers attended, and a 21-year-old man was charged in connection with an aviation offence. A report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

A spokesperson for Ryanair told The Independent: “The crew of this flight from Edinburgh to Alicante (3 July) called ahead for police assistance prior to departure after a passenger became disruptive onboard.

“This passenger was offloaded before this flight continued to Alicante.

“Ryanair has a strict zero tolerance policy towards passenger misconduct and will continue to take decisive action to combat unruly passenger behaviour, ensuring that all passengers and crew travel in a respectful environment, without unnecessary disruption.

“This is now a matter for local police.”

