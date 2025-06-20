Ryanair London to Greece flight crashes into fence after landing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Ryanair flight from London crashed into a barrier after landing at an airport in Greece on Wednesday afternoon.

Flight FR6080 from London Stansted to Kalamata International Airport collided with an airfield fence shortly after it safely touched down on 18 June.

According to the airline, the Boeing 737 was taxiing to stand when “the wing tip came in contact with a fence”.

A passenger told The Sun that the aircraft had experienced “severe turbulence” during the flight.

The source added that holidaymakers in the cabin heard a “loud banging sound” as the aircraft landed in Kalamata.

Images appear to show the damaged wing torn from its usual position.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and all passengers disembarked as usual following the tumultuous four-hour flight.

FlightAware data says that the flight departed from London at 8.46am, landing in Kalamata, a city in the Peloponnese peninsula, at 2.45pm.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from London Stansted to Kalamata (18 June) was taxiing to stand when the wing tip came in contact with a fence at Kalamata Airport.

“The aircraft subsequently continued to stand, and passengers disembarked normally. The aircraft then underwent the required inspections and maintenance prior to its return to service.”

It’s not the first flight to stray from the runway this year.

On 12 June, a JetBlue plane rolled off the runway while attempting to land at Boston Logan International Airport.

Security footage from the airport showed passengers exiting the Airbus A220 by the stairs after the aircraft came to a stop in a grassy area.

The Massachusetts Port Authority stated that there were no reported injuries, and it is not yet known what caused the plane to veer off.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast