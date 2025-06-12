JetBlue plane rolls off runway after landing at Boston Logan Airport
Airline has launched a full investigation into the incident involving its Airbus A220
A JetBlue plane rolled off the runway while attempting to land at Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday.
The Massachusetts Port Authority stated that there were no reported injuries, and it is not yet known what caused the plane to veer off.
Security footage from the airport showed passengers exiting the Airbus A220 by the stairs after the aircraft came to a stop in a grassy area.
The Independent has emailed JetBlue for comment. In a statement to The New York Times, the airline said: “Safety is JetBlue’s top priority. We will conduct a full investigation of the incident and will work closely with the relevant authorities to understand the cause.”
Airport officials stopped flights from coming in and out of Boston Logan around noon following the rollover. The ground halt was lifted after 1 p.m.
The aircraft departed Chicago O’Hare airport around 8.41 a.m with FlightAware data showing the plane landed in Boston around 11.49 a.m.
