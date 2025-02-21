Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair has issued a warning to its passengers that flights coming and going from the UK could be disrupted due to high winds amid family half-term travel.

It comes after the Met Office issued yellow wind and rain warnings to parts of the UK on Friday, 21 March.

Southerly winds with gusts of 50-60 mph are likely on Friday, with some parts could see this increase up to 70 mph for a time.

The Irish budget carrier wrote on its website that there will be potential disruption to and from the UK on Friday due to these high winds.

The airline said affected passengers will be notified, but all passengers travelling on Friday should check the Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight.

“We regret any inconvenience caused to passengers by these weather conditions, which are outside of Ryanair's control and affect all airlines operating to/from the UK Fri 21 Feb,” Ryanair said.

The Met Office said that most types of transport, such as road, rail, air and ferries, are likely to experience delays during strong winds and heavy rain.

Some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves, and some bus and train services are likely to be affected, with some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also expected.

The warnings come while many families are abroad during the February school half-term.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “On Friday, south and west Wales, southwest Scotland and eastern parts of Northern Ireland will see the strongest winds, possibly around 70mph on exposed coasts and around 60mph more widely within the warning areas.

“Rain is an additional hazard, with 30-40mm likely in parts of Scotland over a six-hour period, and up to around 70mm possible over higher ground within the warning areas.”

While there are currently no warnings on Saturday, the following day (23 February) has yellow weather warnings in place covering much of the UK.

“Southerly to southwesterly winds are expected to increase through Sunday morning, peaking late morning to early afternoon with gusts of 50-60mph, and perhaps as much as 70mph in exposed spots along Irish Sea coastlines, Scottish Islands, and other areas of high ground further inland,” the Met Office said.

It added that rain will accompany the strong gusts, which will make for very poor weather conditions.

The Met Office warned that flights, as well as roads, rail and ferries, will also likely see delays as well on Sunday.

