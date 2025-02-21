Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has been hit with a number of yellow weather warnings for wind and rain, just as the temperature is set to increase after a spell of cold weather earlier this month.

The entire west of England, across the north, south and midlands, as well as the entirety Scotland, Wales and the east of Northern Ireland, will face yellow weather warnings for rain and wind on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Gusts of 50-60 mph southerly to southwesterly winds could increase to 70 mph along the coast and areas of high ground further inland, with rain set to accompany the strong winds, making for “poor” weather conditions on the roads.

Wales can expect between 30-50 mm of rain widely, with 60-90mm is possible in the wettest, most exposed places. Meanwhile, Cornwall, Devon and Plymouth can expect 30-40 mm of rain, but in a few places nearer 50-70 mm is possible.

Across Cumbria and south west Scotland, uptown 20-30 mm of rain is expected with 40-50 mm likely for more exposed south and southwest facing hills.

open image in gallery Wind and rain warnings are scattered across the UK on Sunday ( Met Office )

Only the south east of England set to miss the extremely windy weather, which is expected to subside from southwest to northeast of the warning area in the early evening.

The forecaster has also issued three wind warnings across the west of the country, and two rain warnings in Scotland on Friday.

The west coast of Wales, south west Scotland, and the east of Northern Ireland will all face a “spell of strong and gusty southerly winds may lead to some disruption to travel and infrastructure”.

Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected for the exposed coasts across Wales and Scotland, although some parts may see these gusts increase to 70 mph. Meanwhile, parts of Northern Ireland are expected to see gusts of 45-55 mph, with counties Down and Antrim seeing brief gusts of 65 mph.

open image in gallery Wind and Rain warnings are scattered across the western coastal lines of the country for Friday ( Met Office )

Two rain warnings have been issued across the north and south west of Scotland respectively as heavy rain is expected throughout the course of the day.

High ground is expected to see the highest rainfall totals, with 30-40 mm possible in the space of six hours, which would total to near 70 mm by the time the rain eases on Friday evening.

While these coastal regions may experience more extreme weather conditions, like the rest of the country they’re set to experience above average temperatures for this time of the year. Areas around Manchester, Sheffield and Lincoln are even set to see highs of up to 14C.

open image in gallery Northern Ireland and Scotland face wind and rain warnings on Friday ( Met Office )

Following weeks of a cold snap that saw temperatures plummet to -7C, the mercury will hit double figures on Thursday and Friday.

These warmer temperatures are expected to be accompanied by showers interspersed with sunnier spells, with the wettest and windiest conditions in the northwest.

open image in gallery Wales faces strong winds along its coastal line ( Met Office )

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: “The weather will be turning milder for much of the country from Thursday, but this transition heralds the start of some potentially more impactful wind and rain. While Thursday will see blustery winds and rain for many, it’s Friday when we could see more impacts, with warnings issued for wind and rain.

“On Friday, south and west Wales, southwest Scotland and eastern parts of Northern Ireland will see the strongest winds, possibly around 70mph on exposed coasts and around 60mph more widely within the warning areas. Rain is an additional hazard, with 30-40mm likely in parts of Scotland over a six-hour period, and up to around 70mm possible over higher ground within the warning areas.”

open image in gallery Temperatures have risen to above average double digits for this time of the year ( Met Office )

Weather outlook

Today:

Outbreaks of rain and blustery showers will move eastwards across the country, interspersed by sunny spells. A milder day for all compared to recent days, although tempered somewhat by the windy conditions.

Tonight:

Any rain easing and showers becoming confined to the northwest. Clear spells for a time before cloud, rain and strong winds spread eastwards, affecting much of the UK by dawn.

Friday:

Rain, heavy at times, clearing eastwards, and replaced by sunny spells and scattered showers. Windy with coastal gales, especially in the northwest with a risk of severe gales. Mild.

Saturday to Monday:

Staying unsettled with further spells of wind and rain moving across the country. Wettest and windiest conditions will be in the north and west. Remaining mild or perhaps very mild.