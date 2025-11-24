Ryanair cuts flights to another popular European destination over airport fee row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair has announced plans to axe flights to the Azores in 2026, the latest in a string of withdrawals by the airline from popular European destinations.

The autonomous Portuguese islands are known for their dramatic volcanic landscapes and have long been a favourite for UK holidaymakers.

However, the budget airline has pulled six routes to the archipelago after a decade of year-round flight connections.

The flights will cease from 29 March 2026 onwards due to “high airport fees”, Ryanair said.

The airline said that air traffic control charges have increased by 120 per cent since the end of the Covid pandemic, and a €2 (£1.76) travel tax has been introduced by airport operator ANA, which is owned by France’s Vinci group.

Ryanair said the “ANA monopoly” faces no competition in Portugal and can raise airport fees without penalty. The airline is calling on the Portuguese government to intervene and ensure that the local economy is benefiting from the airport, rather than the French company.

Ryanair’s CCO, Jason McGuinness, said: “We are disappointed that the French airport monopoly ANA continues to raise Portuguese airport fees to line its pockets, at the expense of Portuguese tourism and jobs – particularly on the Portuguese islands.

“As a direct result of these rising costs, we have been left with no alternative other than to cancel all Azores flights from 29 March 2026 onwards and relocate this capacity to lower cost airports elsewhere in the extensive Ryanair Group network across Europe.”

Mr McGuinness also blames “the anti-competitive environmental taxes imposed by the EU, which exempt more polluting long-haul flights to the US and Middle East, at the expense of EU remote regions such as the Azores.”

The EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) requires polluters to pay for their greenhouse gas emissions, but some companies receive free emission allowances, which grant the right to emit carbon dioxide with no cost.

By 2026, however, free allocation of allowances will be removed for the aviation sector.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary warned in 2021 that travellers would see a reduction in the number of cheap promotional fares for the next few years due to airlines being required to foot their CO2 bill.

The announcement comes after the low-cost airline also declared it will be cutting flights in destinations such as France, Spain and Germany, also due to tax hikes and airport fees.

The Independent has contacted Vinci for comment.

