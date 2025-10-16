Ryanair cuts flights to popular European destination after taxes row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ryanair has announced substantial reductions to its German winter schedule, attributing the decision to Berlin's failure to lower what it describes as some of Europe's highest location charges.

The Irish budget airline's move will result in the loss of 800,000 seats and the cancellation of 24 routes across nine airports, including Berlin, Hamburg, and Memmingen.

This will push the carrier's capacity below levels seen last winter. Furthermore, airports in Dortmund, Dresden, and Leipzig are set to remain closed, Ryanair confirmed in a statement.

Dara Brady, Ryanair's Chief Marketing Officer, labelled the cuts as "entirely avoidable," urging Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder to "take urgent action to reform the ailing German aviation system."

The airline had previously warned the German government it would switch capacity to other EU countries if Berlin failed to meet its demands to reverse an aviation tax increase from May 2024 and reduce air traffic control charges.

Dara Brady said: “Germany’s air travel market is broken and needs an urgent fix.

“Due to its excessive access costs, Germany has only recovered 88 per cent of its pre-Covid traffic, which is by far the worst recovery of any major European market.

“Until the excessive (and rising) aviation tax, ATC charges, Security Fees and airport costs are addressed by the Government, German air traffic will simply continue to decline whilst other more competitive European countries (with no aviation taxes) benefit from turbocharged Ryanair traffic growth – at Germany’s expense.

“Ryanair once again calls on Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder to take urgent action to fix Germany’s broken air transport system by reducing its high access costs which, combined with Lufthansa’s high-fare monopoly, have forced German citizens and visitors to pay the highest airfares in Europe.

“Ryanair stands ready and willing to bring transformative growth to Germany and, subject to the Government finally taking action to reduce access costs, could deliver an additional 30 aircraft (+US$3bn investment), double traffic to 34m passengers p.a., and support the creation of over 1,000 additional jobs across Germany.”

Ryanair's CMO, Dara Brady, described the cuts as ‘entirely avoidable’ calling on Transport Minister Patrick Schnieder to ‘take urgent action to reform the ailing German aviation system’ ( Getty/iStock )

The move comes as the low-cost airline Ryanair confirmed it will cut 1.2 million seats in its Spanish flight schedule next summer as the airline continues to battle regional airport fees.

The airline said it will also stop all flights to and from Asturias Airport in northern Spain.

Ryanair claims its decision comes as the Spanish airport group Aena “continues to raise its uncompetitive airport fees at Spanish (mostly empty) regional airports”.

This reduction in summer flight capacity to and from Spanish destinations, which is the equivalent to around 10 per cent fewer seats, follows Ryanair’s one million seat cuts to regional Spain for winter 2025.