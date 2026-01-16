Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Caribbean will not sail to its private resort destination of Labadee, Haiti, for the remainder of 2026, extending a suspension that has been in place since 2024 amid ongoing safety and security concerns in the country.

Labadee, located on Haiti’s northern coast and exclusively used by Royal Caribbean Group ships, including Celebrity Cruises and Azamara, was previously removed from itineraries through May 2026.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have extended our pause to Labadee through December 2026,” the cruise line’s parent company, Royal Caribbean Group, told USA Today in a statement.

The Independent has also contacted Royal Caribbean for comment.

Royal Caribbean last stopped at Labadee in early 2025 after suspending visits in March 2024, when escalating gang violence put Haiti under a state of emergency and prompted a U.S. Level 4 “do not travel” advisory, its highest rating.

Royal Caribbean will suspend visits to its private Haiti port, Labadee, for the rest of 2026, extending a pause in place since 2024 due to ongoing safety concerns ( Getty Images )

“Crimes involving firearms are common in Haiti,” the alert said. “They include robbery, carjackings, sexual assault, and kidnappings for ransom. Do not travel to Haiti for any reason.”

No other cruise lines are currently travelling to Haiti. Should travelers find themselves in Haiti, the advisory urges them to avoid crowds and demonstrations, plan lodging and transportation in advance, and have independent evacuation plans separate from the help of the U.S. government. Additional guidance is available online.

Gang violence in Haiti has fueled a severe humanitarian crisis marked by widespread violence, hunger and displacement. The instability traces back to the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, which allowed gangs to seize control of much of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital, and continue expanding their influence across the country.

In October 2025, the United Nations approved a new gang suppression force to address Haiti’s security crisis, but past missions, including an underfunded 2024 effort, had limited impact.

To help those in need, the UN rolled out Haiti’s 2026 Humanitarian Response Plan in December, aiming to reach 4.2 million people struggling with violence, displacement, food shortages and collapsing services.

The $880 million plan will provide lifesaving aid, improve access to essential services in the most severely affected areas, and support communities under extreme pressure, according to the organization.