Children with these names sail for free on Royal Caribbean Wiggles cruises
The iconic Australian preschool music group is hitting the high seas
Young fans can sail for free on Wiggles-themed cruises if they are named Dorothy, Henry or Shirley.
Royal Caribbean has launched three new sailings based around the popular Australian preschool music group for the second year in a row.
Children who share their names with popular characters from the franchise – Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn – are eligible for the unusual offer of complimentary travel.
However, the deal is only open to residents of Australia and New Zealand, and the child must be under six years old as of the selected sailing.
The options include a four-night cruise with “Yellow Wiggle”, Tsehay Hawkins, aboard Quantum of the Seas from Brisbane to Airlie Beach. It departs on 30 November 2026, with fares starting from £372 per person.
There is also a four-night cruise with “Blue Wiggle” Lucia Field on Anthem of the Seas from Sydney to Hobart on 1 March 2027. Prices start from £469 per person.
If four nights isn’t enough Wiggle time, passengers could sail for seven nights aboard Quantum of the Seas on 19 March 2027 from Brisbane to the South Pacific. Prices start from £622 per person and the sailing features “Red Wiggle” Caterina Mete and “Yellow Wiggle” Evie Ferris.
Onboard activities will include a sail away party featuring DJ Dorothy, plus photo opportunities and meet-and-greets with the Wiggles and their Wiggly Friends.
The deal is valid for one child to sail for free in a triple or quad stateroom on Wiggles-themed sailings scheduled for the 2026-2027 season.
A maximum of 50 cabins are available until 28 January.
Royal Caribbean highlighted research showing that more than a third of parents are considering vintage names for their children in 2026, while almost half of Australians know a child named Dorothy, Henry or Shirley, highlighting the cultural influence of The Wiggles since the 1990s.
Kathryn Lock, senior marketing director for Australia and New Zealand at Royal Caribbean, said: “With the rise of vintage names like Dorothy, Henry and Shirley, we saw a playful opportunity to celebrate this trend while offering families a unique chance to connect with their favourite Wiggles and Wiggly characters.
“In summer 2026/2027, the three exclusive sailings will mark the second year of this exciting partnership, bringing more unforgettable adventures for all ages. We can’t wait to welcome families onboard for the ultimate wiggly adventure.”
