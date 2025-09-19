Royal Caribbean ‘ahead of schedule’ for new mega cruise liner’s maiden voyage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the world’s largest cruise ships will set sail earlier than planned as construction is “progressing ahead of schedule”.

Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas was initially due to launch with Mediterranean sailings on 2 August 2026.

However, passengers booked on the inaugural voyage were informed by email that the cruise would now enter service three weeks earlier than planned.

The cruise line has added three seven-night sailings on 11 July, 18 July and 25 July 2026, with the inaugural sailing now departing from the Italian seaport of Civitavecchia near Rome rather than Barcelona in Spain.

Legend of the Seas will call at Naples, Barcelona, Palma De Mallorca and Marseille during the sailings.

The 2 August sailing will still depart from Barcelona, also on a seven-night western Mediterranean round trip.

Passengers who secured cabins on the initial inaugural voyage will have the opportunity to switch sailings to earlier dates, add an additional sailing, or remain on their current booking.

Numerous Legend of the Seas holidays are currently bookable via the company’s website. A three-night Western Mediterranean cruise in October 2026 is priced at £932, while an eight-night Caribbean voyage costs £2,729 per person.

Earlier this week, the ship officially touched water for the first time. A float-out ceremony was held at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland, marking an important stage in the construction of Legend of the Seas.

The megaship will be the third in the Icon Class, joining Icon and Star of the Seas as the world’s largest cruise ships.

This vessel will have the largest waterpark and slides at sea, plus 40 bars and restaurants to cater for 5,610 passengers.

Royal Caribbean also recently signing an agreement with Meyer Turku to order a fourth Icon Class ship for delivery in 2027, with the option to build a fifth and sixth.

