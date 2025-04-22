Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following the death of Pope Francis, aged 88, devout Catholics are converging on Rome ahead of his funeral on Saturday 26 April.

Flights to the Italian capital are still available at reasonable fares from British airports, but accommodation costs are surging in response to demand.

Crowds were already expected throughout 2025, as it is a Holy Year. With extra visitors in Rome, there is also a risk of increased crime.

Further afield, some predominantly Catholic countries may close some activities during the funeral.

These are the answers to some of the questions readers of The Independent are asking.

What is the timing of events in Rome?

Pope Francis’s coffin is at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican City for public viewing.

His funeral will take place on Saturday 26 April. He is expected to be interred, in accordance with his wishes, at the Papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, close to Roma Termini railway station.

The funeral is followed by nine days of official mourning, known as the novendiale. The cardinals who are eligible to select the next Pope will arrive in Rome, and the conclave will begin at most 20 days after the death of Francis, ie 11 May 2025.

Can I travel to Rome right now?

Yes, many flights are available. From Manchester, for example, easyJet, Jet2 and Ryanair have flights at around £70 each way traveling out on Friday 25 April and back on Monday 28 April. Nonstop flights are also available from Birmingham, Bristol, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, the London airports and Newcastle.

What about accommodation?

Rates are rising and availability is falling. At the well-regarded three-star Hotel Albergo Santa Chiara, adjacent to the Pantheon in the heart of Rome, very few rooms are available for the next two weeks. On Saturday night, following the Pope’s funeral, the rate is £300 double – significantly higher than the normal shoulder-season rate.

Yet British Airways still has some well-priced city break packages. You can fly out from London Heathrow on Friday 25 April for a three-night stay for £333 per person, staying at the Best Roma hotel near the main railway station.

Will the city be ‘open’?

Security is likely to be intense, and there may be restrictions on access to St Peter’s Basilica if the crowds become too large.

On the day of the funeral, widespread street closures are likely.

What effect will the events have on tourist attractions?

The main draw is the Vatican Museums complex, which includes the Sistine Chapel. The official site – which is recommended over the commercial operators who pay to appear in searches – shows no availability until Monday 5 May.

Other visitor attractions are likely to remain open, but access may prove difficult if streets are closed.

Any other advice?

Rome is always a hotbed for thieves, and that may intensify as visitors arrive in the city in large numbers. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013, the Foreign Office warned: “There will be an increased risk of petty crime, including pick pocketing and bag snatching.”

Will there be repercussions elsewhere?

Countries with significant Catholic populations, such as Poland and much of Latin America may have days of mourning that impinge upon tourist services.

I have a city break booked imminently and I don’t want to travel. Can I cancel and claim on my insurance?

No. The passing of a pope can be said to be the ultimate act of God.