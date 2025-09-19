This ‘flying boat’ could be the future of travel in Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new “flying boat” could potentially reimagine regional travel around the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

US-based company Regent has developed an all-electric “Seaglider” vessel, which combines the high speed of a plane, but with the ability to travel over water like a boat.

Regent announced it is collaborating with Hitrans, the regional transport partnership for the Scottish Highlands and Islands, to explore potential Seaglider operations in the region.

The companies are assessing how the Seaglider could improve the transportation network in Scotland, potentially bringing benefits to residents and tourists travelling in the region, as well as reducing carbon dioxide emissions.

The craft is designed for everyday travellers and commuters, with space for 12 passengers and two crew members, as well as 1,600kg of cargo.

The Seaglider is designed to travel over water on its hull, or skim across the surface on a hydrofoil. It can also fly at a low level.

Reaching speeds of 180mph within an 180-mile range, short journeys could be made quicker and more convenient by bypassing airports or congested roads.

Regent said the vessel was advancing through sea trials in June. At 55ft long with a 65ft wingspan, the Seaglider vessel will be the largest-ever all-electric flying machine.

open image in gallery The Seaglider can reach speeds of 180mph within an 180-mile range ( Â© Amory Ross / REGENT )

The company said it uses 100 per cent battery electric power, which enables “zero-emission” transportation.

According to the BBC, Japan Airlines and US aerospace firm Lockheed Martin are among investors in the company's vessels.

Adam Triolo, vice president of commercial business development at Regent, said the work with Hitrans is “an exciting opportunity to showcase to Scotland and the Highlands communities the potential human and environmental benefits Seaglider vessels could have on coastal transportation”.

The Seaglider could also benefit visitors who are travelling across the northern region of Scotland, with Mr Triolo saying he hopes the vessel could “transform the way people transit this area of natural beauty”.

David Holden, regional sustainable aviation manager at Hitrans, said: “This is a hugely exciting prospect for transport in the Highlands and Islands.

“Regent is bringing much-needed innovation to coastal transportation which has the potential to transform how people travel across the Highlands and Islands in the future.”

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate and help to realise the vision of Seaglider travel for the people of Scotland.”

Read more: The best luxury hotels in Scotland