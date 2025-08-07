Rail strikes resume with bank holiday shutdown on CrossCountry trains
Rail strikes will resume over the August bank holiday weekend, with walkouts planned at CrossCountry trains. Members of the RMT have been called out on Saturday 23 and bank holiday Monday (25 August) in a dispute over what the union calls a “breakdown in industrial action”.
The RMT will also order members not to scan tickets on trains from Sunday 24 August onwards.
CrossCountry has a network stretching from Aberdeen to Penzance, with its main hub at Birmingham New Street. It links key cities including Bristol, Manchester, Leeds, York, Newcastle and Edinburgh, and serves London Stansted airport.
Eddie Dempsey, general secretary of the RMT, told members: “I would like to congratulate you and your colleagues again for returning a splendid result in the ballot for industrial action.
“This dispute is about protecting the future of your jobs, the protection of negotiated agreements and the right of your union to represent you effectively.”
In previous strikes CrossCountry has maintained a skeleton operation with a sharply reduced number of routes and trains.
The Independent has sought responses from Arriva, the company that runs the CrossCountry operation, and the Department for Transport.
Last summer, Labour claimed to resolved two years of frequent stoppages by members of the two main rail unions, the RMT and Aslef – representing the train drivers’ union. This strike, however, suggests peace might not yet have arrived.
