Israel’s airstrike on the Qatari capital has raised concerns for international travel plans in the Middle East.

On Tuesday (9 September), Israel launched an airstrike targeting Hamas's leadership in Doha, the capital of Qatar, widening its campaign against the militant group.

Six are believed to have been killed after multiple explosions rocked the Qatari capital when Israeli forces attacked.

Qatar, a growing Middle East destination for UK travellers, has condemned the strikes as a “cowardly attack” and “criminal assault”.

Flights to and from Qatar have continued undisrupted following the Israeli strike in Doha, but air passengers may be questioning the safety of their travel plans.

Here is everything to know about travelling to or from Qatar.

What is the UK government's advice?

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) says: “On 9 September, explosions occurred in the Lusail area in Doha. The FCDO is in contact with the local authorities.”

It advised British nationals in Qatar to follow the advice of the local authorities.

While the FCDO does not have any warnings against travel to Qatar, it is still advising those heading to the country to be vigilant following conflict in the Middle East.

It adds: “Following hostilities in the region, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran began on 24 June.”

The FCDO encourages British nationals to stay up to date with events in the region, check for any transport disruption and monitor local and international media for the latest information.

Will my flight be cancelled?

On Tuesday (9 September), Qatar Airways posted on the social media platform X: “The recent unfortunate events in Doha have not impacted Qatar Airways operations and there have been no disruptions as a result. The safety and security of our passengers have been and will always be our top priority.”

As of Wednesday morning, flights have arrived or departed from Doha's Hamad International Airport, largely as scheduled, according to data from FlightRadar.

Can I cancel my holiday?

As the FCDO has not warned against non-essential travel to Qatar, there will be no special circumstances in place to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

