Major US airline to introduce premium economy cabin for the first time ever

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hawaiian Airlines has announced it will introduce a premium economy cabin for the first time, as part of a five-year, $600 million investment plan.

The new premium economy seats will be retrofitted to the carrier’s long-haul, widebody Airbus A330-200 aircraft from 2028, along with new first-class seats, a refreshed main cabin, Bluetooth-enabled seatback entertainment screens, free Starlink wi-fi, and new carpets.

Historically, Hawaiian’s long-haul cabins have been divided into first class (around $400-$1,800), main cabin (typically $150–$400 one-way), and “extra comfort” seats with more legroom, but not luxury enough to be classed as premium economy by the wider travel industry. They cost an additional $50 to $250.

Passengers can expect to experience the new cabins on flights from Hawaiian’s hub in Honolulu to destinations such as Tokyo, Osaka, Los Angeles, Auckland, Las Vegas, New York City, Austin, and Orlando. However, schedules have not been confirmed yet.

open image in gallery Hawaiian Airlines' new premium economy cabin is part of a $600 million investment program ( Hawaiian Airlines )

The airline has not released any renderings of the new cabin yet, but has unveiled images of major airport renovations, which are also part of the investment plan.

Hawaiian, a part of Alaska Airlines, said that lobbies and gates in Honolulu, Līhu‘e, Kahului, Kona, and Hilo will be renovated “to improve passenger flow and comfort.”

It explained that “bright, elegant open spaces” and “better seating and amenities like increased power charging” would be introduced.

In addition, a 10,600-square-foot premium lounge will be built at the entrance of the Mauka Concourse in Terminal 1 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, the airline’s busiest hub.

open image in gallery Hawaiian Airlines' announced major airport refurbishments, including a new lounge at the entrance of the Mauka Concourse in Terminal 1 of Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu ( Hawaiian Airlines )

open image in gallery A rendering of a refurbished Hawaiian Airlines check-in area at Honolulu International Airport ( Hawaiian Airlines )

The first improvement, however, will arrive this spring—an updated app and website that Hawaiian claims will “offer better travel planning and self-service features.”

It added: “[There will be] improved functionality to simplify travel planning, booking and trip management with self-service features like changing flights and redeeming award travel on global partners.

“The airline is also investing in new technology to support employees in their critical roles across the operation. Full functionality of these tools – and a significantly smoother guest experience – will be possible once Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines share the same passenger service system and Hawaiian Airlines joins the Oneworld alliance, both scheduled for late April.”

open image in gallery Hawaiian Airlines' current top-tier A330 economy seats — 'extra comfort' ( Hawaiian Airlines )

Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow said: "Our investment plan represents one of Hawaiian Airlines' largest single investments in our infrastructure, products and services in Hawai'i.

“It reinforces our commitment to deliver safe and remarkable service that enables Hawai'i and Hawaiian Airlines to thrive."

Hawai'i Governor Josh Green remarked, "Hawaiian Airlines' investment is exactly the kind of long-term commitment Hawaiʻi needs. Modern, welcoming airports improve the experience for residents and visitors alike, strengthen our economy and keep Hawaiʻi competitive as a global destination.”