These are the best airlines for long-haul travel
- A new ranking has identified the best and worst 19 airlines for long-haul flights, with Singapore Airlines securing the top position.
- American Airlines and United were placed at the bottom of the list, ranking 19th and 18th respectively, while Delta Air Lines came in ninth.
- The index was compiled by travel insurance firm Moneysupermarket, which analysed ratings from Skytrax, AirlineQuality, Tripadvisor, Trustpilot, and UK consumer advocacy group Which?.
- Qatar Airways came in second, Cathay Pacific third, and TUI fourth, with Emirates rounding out the top five.
- American and United's low scores were attributed to poor seat quality, entertainment, staff service, and food and drink offerings.