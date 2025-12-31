Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

These are the best airlines for long-haul travel

Ted Thornhill US Travel Editor
A Singapore Airlines flight takes off from Los Angeles International Airport
A Singapore Airlines flight takes off from Los Angeles International Airport (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A new ranking has identified the best and worst 19 airlines for long-haul flights, with Singapore Airlines securing the top position.
  • American Airlines and United were placed at the bottom of the list, ranking 19th and 18th respectively, while Delta Air Lines came in ninth.
  • The index was compiled by travel insurance firm Moneysupermarket, which analysed ratings from Skytrax, AirlineQuality, Tripadvisor, Trustpilot, and UK consumer advocacy group Which?.
  • Qatar Airways came in second, Cathay Pacific third, and TUI fourth, with Emirates rounding out the top five.
  • American and United's low scores were attributed to poor seat quality, entertainment, staff service, and food and drink offerings.
