Ground handling staff at airports across Portugal are threatening to strike from September until the start of next year.

The Metallurgical and Related Industries Union (SIMA) issued a new strike notice last week after they claimed that talks with ground handling company Menzies did not offer up any concrete solutions.

In a strike notice seen first by Portuguese publication Publico, the strikes would take place in alternating periods between 3 September and 2 January, including long weekends and over the festive season.

The strike, according to Publico, would start from midnight on 3 September until midnight on 9 September, followed by other periods on 12 to 15 September, 19 to 22 September, and 26 to 28 September.

In October, strikes are scheduled from Fridays to Mondays over each weekend.

Further strikes will follow the same pattern in November and December, until the final strike period, which is scheduled from 19 December 2025 19 to 2 January 2026.

The union demands an end to base salaries below the national minimum wage, plus payment for night shifts and access to parking for its workers.

In a letter to SIMA members, posted on the union’s social media, it said it lifted a previous strike notice that had been in effect since July in light of a scheduled meeting with Menzies.

However, no agreement was reached between the two parties in the meeting on 14 August.

“After a long analysis of the claims presented by SIMA, there was no response from SPdH/Menzies Aviation to any of them, with the company having shown some willingness to dialogue, but without concretizing anything,” a translated version of SIMA’s letter said.

As a result, SIMA said that in short of something concrete, it would present a new strike notice.

It added that it “regrets” this situation but that it could not “accept the perpetuation”.

However, the union said it remains open to dialogue with Menzies and hopes that the company with provide “concrete” actions as soon as possible.

The previous strike period in July followed a similar pattern of weekend strikes until they were called off.

Staff in aircraft servicing, baggage handling, and on check-in desks were called to join walkouts over the same issues the union is threatening to strike over this time.

The Independent has contacted SIMA and Menzies for comment.

