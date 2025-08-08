Thousands of travellers to be hit by Portugal airport strikes this weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travellers to six Portuguese airports have been warned to expect delays until September amid ongoing ground handler strikes.

Scheduled strikes by SPdH and Menzies staff could cause travel chaos for up to 60 UK flights per week bound for Portugal's busiest airports.

Since 25 July, staff in aircraft servicing, baggage handling and on check-in desks have participated in walkouts over low wages, unpaid night shifts and inadequate parking following a takeover by Menzies Aviation.

Airports in holiday hotspots Lisbon, Faro and Porto may experience delays and cancellations, as well as aviation hubs in Madeira, Porto Santo and the Azores.

Air passengers will face disruption from Friday to Monday every weekend in August through to 1 September.

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has warned travellers of the “delays” during peak season travel to Portugal.

FCDO advice reads: “Industrial action by baggage handlers at Portuguese airports from Friday to Monday during the months of July and August may cause delays.

“If you are travelling over this period, check for announcements and follow the advice of your airline or tour operator.”

Passengers flying to Portugal may be affected by airport strikes on the following dates:

8-11 August

15-18 August

22-25 August

29 August - 1 September

The Independent has contacted Menzies Aviation for comment.

Strikes at 12 airports in Spain are similarly disrupting travel plans this summer.

More than 3,000 workers at Azul Handling, part of the Ryanair group, are set to walk out following a decision by the General Union of Workers (UGT).

Airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Malaga, Alicante, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Girona, Tenerife South, Lanzarote and Santiago de Compostela are due to be affected by action on 15, 16 and 17 August.

Strikes will then continue every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until 31 December 2025.

