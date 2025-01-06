Passenger dies after norovirus outbreak on P&O cruise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A cruise passenger died following a norovirus outbreak on a US-bound ship that confined dozens of travellers to their cabins.

Alan Forster, 77, from Paignton, died from suspected kidney failure last October after falling ill with norovirus during a cruise with his wife.

The retired teacher was two weeks into a month-long voyage around the US and Canada when he developed symptoms of the gastric illness, including diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting onboard P&O Cruises’ Arcadia ship.

Departing Southampton on 3 September, the cruise itinerary included docks in New York, Boston, Halifax and Nova Scotia.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach bug with common symptoms including diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain.

Lawyers at Irwin Mitchell claim that a week after reporting norovirus symptoms, Mr Forster collapsed and was placed on a drip in the ship’s medical bay but was not offered any other medical treatment.

He was taken to hospital for treatment when the ship docked in Saint John, Canada, due to his “deteriorating condition” and failing kidneys.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the outbreak on P&O’s Arcadia, between 3 September and 3 October, affected 128 of the 1,959 passengers onboard with symptoms including diarrhoea and vomiting.

The cruise line and crew encouraged good hand hygiene, collected stool samples and increased cleaning and disinfection procedures amid reports of norovirus cases, with several passengers quarantined in their cabins, said the CDC.

Mr Forster’s widow, Dianna, said “I blame myself” after her healthy and loving husband died following the cruise she had wanted to go on.

“All we want now is some answers to help understand what happened and what can be done to prevent this horrendous and ongoing ordeal from happening to anyone else,” she added.

open image in gallery The CDC said the norovirus outbreak affected 128 of the 1,959 passengers onboard ( Carnival Corporation )

The couple had previously been on 47 cruises with more trips planned for the future.

Jatinder Paul, the family’s lawyer in international serious injury claims at Irwin Mitchell, called the speed at which Mr Forster deteriorated “deeply concerning”.

Mr Paul said: “Following an outbreak of norovirus it’s vital that investigations are carried out on the failings on board the cruise ship as well as the delays with getting Alan the medical treatment he needed.

“While there’s nothing that can change what happened, we’re now investigating and are determined to get Dianna, John and Iain the answers they deserve.”

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises said: “We were saddened to receive a letter from solicitors informing us of the death of Mr Forster approximately three weeks after his disembarkation from Arcadia and making a claim for compensation.

“A preliminary review indicates that when medical staff were informed of Mr Forster’s deteriorating health, care was initiated and onward specialist review and support facilitated at a shoreside hospital.

“We will investigate the matters alleged and respond as appropriate to the solicitors once the investigation has been completed.”

Last week, the CDC classified 2024 as the worst year for stomach illness outbreaks on cruise ships in over a decade as norovirus cases surged in the US.

In just the past month, 890 cases (781 passengers and 109 cruise employees) of stomach illness occurred across five recorded outbreaks.

Sixteen outbreaks occurred in total from 3 January to 29 December. The last time there were as many as 16 outbreaks was in 2012.

