Cruise ships witness worst year for stomach bug outbreaks in over a decade

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified 2024 as the worst year for stomach illness outbreaks on cruise ships in over a decade as norovirus cases surged in the US.

In just the past month, 890 cases (781 passengers and 109 cruise employees) of stomach illness occurred across five recorded outbreaks. Sixteen outbreaks occurred in total from January 3 to December 29.

The last time there were as many as 16 outbreaks was in 2012. Out of the 16 outbreaks this year, the causative agent for 11 was norovirus.

Norovirus, also known as the “stomach flu” or the “stomach bug,” is a highly contagious virus that includes symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, according to the CDC. However, norovirus is separate from the typical flu caused by the influenza virus.

While the CDC says the recovery time for most people with norovirus is one to three days, the virus is still contagious for a few days after symptoms fade.

“Most outbreaks occur when infected people spread the virus to others through direct contact (such as caring for them, sharing food, or eating utensils with them),” the CDC states.

The Ruby Princess was one of the three cruise ships to report a Norovirus outbreak this past month ( Getty Images )

Every year the CDC estimates about 2,500 norovirus outbreaks with anywhere between 19 to 21 million cases in the U.S. November to April is the most at-risk time for norovirus outbreaks.

The three ships with reported norovirus outbreaks this month included Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam, Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess, and Holland America Line’s Rotterdam.

The most recent unknown outbreak started on December 21 aboard Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2 and is now expected to last through January 3, 2025.

Earlier in December, the CDC released its annual Vessel Sanitation Program list of the dirtiest ships in the past 12 months. All cruise ships are given a score out of 100 based on a number of factors from the cleanliness of the pools and hot tubs to the findings of vermin and roaches.

A total of 151 inspections were conducted, 23 of which required a second inspection. The average score was 95.9, but the nine dirtiest ships received scores between 86 and 89. Had they been given a score below 85, they would have been listed as “non-satisfactory.”

Initially, Hanseatic Inspiration by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises received a 62 in September. However, a follow-up inspection a month later bumped its score to 89.

