In an aviation first, Southwest Airlines has debuted a brand new aircraft fitted with an extra security barrier between the cockpit and the cabin to help prevent intrusions.

The secondary barrier was installed on a recently delivered Boeing 737 Max 8 that made its inaugural flight last Friday, from Phoenix to Denver.

The retractable barrier will be deployed by flight attendants when pilots take breaks for bathroom visits and refreshments, creating a secure area while the cockpit door is open.

Currently, beverage carts are used as barriers, with crew also physically blocking the aisles.

All U.S. airlines have been mandated by the FAA to install physical secondary barriers on new aircraft, with Southwest the first to do so.

The barriers are the latest in a raft of security measures introduced after 9/11, including tougher cockpit doors that must remain locked; armed air marshals; the screening of checked baggage; and machines that detect trace quantities of explosives.

Southwest revealed that by the end of the year, the number of planes in its fleet with secondary barriers will number 26.

open image in gallery The secondary barrier was installed on a recently delivered Boeing 737 Max 8 that made its inaugural flight last Friday, from Phoenix to Denver ( Southwest Airlines )

Airlines have until August 2026 to introduce the extra barriers on new aircraft, but Southwest decided to become a “first mover”.

It explained in a statement: “For Southwest, this was the right decision. We have a robust safety management system that takes a proactive approach when it comes to enhancing safety wherever possible.

“We recently were the first airline to begin requiring customers to keep lithium battery chargers in sight while they are in use. We also took the proactive step of buttoning up our cabin service at 18,000 feet to help prevent turbulence injuries.”

The implementation of the barriers is strongly supported by Air Line Pilots Association International, which said: "Secondary flight deck barriers are just one of the many critical safety and security measures Alpa is advocating for.

open image in gallery The retractable barrier will be deployed by flight attendants when pilots take breaks for bathroom visits and refreshments, creating a secure area while the cockpit door is open ( Southwest Airlines )

open image in gallery U.S. Airlines have until August 2026 to introduce the extra barriers on new aircraft, but Southwest decided to become a 'first mover' ( Southwest Airlines )

"The flight deck is most vulnerable when the cockpit door is open during flight. These lightweight, retractable barriers provide an added layer of protection in those moments, helping prevent potential breaches."

It added: "This isn't just about policy, it's about protecting the flight deck, the crew and everyone on board."

However, some passengers have questioned the logic of putting a barrier in front of an emergency exit, while another quipped on Instagram: “Just install a lavatory door. No one knows how to open it properly anyway.”