A 6.9-magnitude earthquake in the central Philippines has raised concerns about the safety of travel plans to Southeast Asia.

The quake struck off the coast of Bogo City in Cebu province in the central Visayas just before 10pm local time on Tuesday (30 September).

At least 69 people have died after the powerful earthquake collapsed homes, roads and power lines, said officials.

Vice Governor Glenn Soco officially declared the entire province of Cebu, including Bogo, San Remigio, Tabuelan and Medellin, “under a State of Calamity” on Wednesday.

As cities continue to be jolted by aftershocks, here is everything to know about travelling to or from the Philippines.

Where was the earthquake?

The Philippines sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, one of the most seismically active zones on Earth, and experiences around 826 earthquakes a year.

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Bogo City in Cebu province in the central Visayas just before 10pm local time (2pm GMT) on Tuesday, toppling buildings, cutting power and damaging a century-old church.

The tremor hit hardest in northern Cebu, including San Remigio, Tabuelan and Medellin.

Cebu, one of the Philippines’ most popular tourist regions with a population of 3.4 million, is also home to the country’s second-busiest gateway, Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

What is UK government advice?

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) says: “On 30 September 2025, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Cebu, with the epicentre near Bogo City. Local authorities have reported casualties, injuries, and significant damage to infrastructure.

“Power outages and disruptions to transport and communications have been reported. Aftershocks are expected and may continue over the coming days.”

It advised British nationals in the Philippines to follow the advice of local authorities, be aware of aftershocks and avoid damaged buildings.

Generally, the foreign office advises against all travel to parts of the Philippines, including Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago.

The FCDO encourages prospective travellers to Cebu and nearby provinces to contact their travel providers and check their travel insurance covers natural disasters.

Government advice also suggests tourists stay informed via the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Are flights still running to and from the Philippines?

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Mactan-Cebu International Airport and other aviation hubs in Visayas were not damaged during the earthquake.

Passengers were evacuated from the Mactan-Cebu terminal at 10.40pm on Tuesday following the earthquake, but were later allowed to re-enter with the airport continuing “normal operations”.

As of 12am on Wednesday, a runway inspection was ongoing at Bacolod Airport.

Calbayog Airport, Hilongos Airport, Maasin Airport, Ormoc Airport, and Tacloban Airport in Eastern Visayas, after inspection, “did not incur damages as per initial inspection”, said CAAP.

Can I cancel my holiday?

As the FCDO has not warned against non-essential travel to the Philippines, there will be no special circumstances in place to cancel a trip for a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

There is no obligation for companies to refund bookings if you want to cancel, and you will not be able to claim on your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

Some travel insurance policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check your insurance policies and speak to your insurer to see where you stand.

