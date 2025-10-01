Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Liveupdated

Philippines earthquake latest: Death toll rises to 69 after powerful 6.9-magnitude quake

Entire Cebu province declares 'state of calamity' after earthquake brings down homes, splits roads and destroys public buildings

Stuti Mishra
Wednesday 01 October 2025 02:40 EDT
Comments
Video: People hold each other as earthquake hits

At least 69 people have been killed after a powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cebu province in the central Philippines late on Tuesday, collapsing homes, roads and public buildings in a region still reeling from a deadly storm just days earlier.

Officials said 14 people died in the coastal city of Bogo, where a landslide buried shanties in a mountain village. Twelve others were killed in Medellin town after ceilings and walls of houses gave way, while five people, including three coast guard personnel and a firefighter, died in San Remigio when a basketball game was disrupted by the tremor and they were crushed by falling walls.

Rescue teams were struggling to reach cut-off villages amid cracked highways, damaged water systems and widespread power outages. Hundreds of residents spent the night in open fields, fearing aftershocks.

The quake’s epicentre was about 19km northeast of Bogo at a shallow depth of 5km. A brief tsunami warning was issued and later lifted.

Cebu governor Pamela Baricuatro warned the full extent of the destruction may only become clear in daylight.

Recommended

Earthquake strikes as Philippines reels from back-to-back storms

The earthquake comes barely a week after back-to-back typhoons killed more than a dozen people and damaged infrastructure and crops.

Super Typhoon Ragasa, known locally as Nando, struck in late September, followed swiftly by Typhoon Bualoi, or Opong.

It capped an extraordinarily wet monsoon season that caused widespread flooding and fuelled protests over unfinished and sub-standard flood control projects blamed on corruption.

Residents and their dogs are evacuated by rescuers as floods rise due to Typhoon Bualoi in Ormoc, Leyte province, Philippines
Residents and their dogs are evacuated by rescuers as floods rise due to Typhoon Bualoi in Ormoc, Leyte province, Philippines (AP)
Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 07:40

Foreign Office asks travellers to follow advice from local authorities

The FCDO has updated its Philippines travel advice in response to the earthquake in northern Cebu, stating that power outages and disruptions to transport and communications have been reported, and aftershocks are expected and may continue over the coming days.

The Foreign Office says that those in the affected area should follow the advice of local authorities and emergency services, be aware of the risk of aftershocks, avoid damaged buildings and infrastructure, and monitor local media and official sources for updates.

Those planning to travel to Cebu or nearby provinces are advised to contact their travel provider for updates and ensure their travel insurance covers natural disasters. Government advice suggests tourists stay informed via the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 07:15

Tsunami warning briefly issued and lifted

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology briefly issued a tsunami warning and advised people to stay away from the coastlines of Cebu and the nearby provinces of Leyte and Biliran due to possible waves of up to 1 metre (3 feet).

No such waves were reported and the tsunami warning was lifted more than three hours later.

Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 07:02

Devotees asked to avoid churches until structural assessment

Cebu's archbishop has asked for a structural assessment for all churches and rectories following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake.

Rev Alberto S Uy also asked "parishes in the north that have been gravely affected" to "refrain from using their churches for the celebration of the Holy Mass until competent experts have certified the safety of the structures."

"We continue to pray to our Loving Father for calmness and strength in the midst of these trials," Rev Uy said in a statement.

"May the Lord shelter us under His wings, protect us from every harm, and guide us to safety and peace."

Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 06:44

Photos: Rescuers search collapsed building where 3 people are missing

A rescuer operates at a site where a building collapsed and three people were reported missing in Bogo City
A rescuer operates at a site where a building collapsed and three people were reported missing in Bogo City (AFP via Getty Images)
Rescuers search a site where a building collapsed and three people were reported missing in Bogo City
Rescuers search a site where a building collapsed and three people were reported missing in Bogo City (AFP via Getty Images)
Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 06:29

Photo: Road left with a crack after earthquake

Motorists pass a crack in the road along a major highway in Tabogon town, Cebu province, central Philippines
Motorists pass a crack in the road along a major highway in Tabogon town, Cebu province, central Philippines (AFP via Getty Images)
Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 06:15

Cebu jolted by hundreds of aftershocks after 6.9-magnitude quake

Hundreds of aftershocks have jolted Cebu since the deadly earthquake struck last night.

At least 611 such tremors had been recorded, with most of them hitting Bogo City, according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 05:55

Photo: Injured receive treatment at makeshift emergency station

Injured people receive treatment at a makeshift emergency station outside the provincial hospital in Bogo City
Injured people receive treatment at a makeshift emergency station outside the provincial hospital in Bogo City (AFP via Getty Images)
Patients wait for their turn to receive medical consultation
Patients wait for their turn to receive medical consultation (AFP via Getty Images)
Injured people receive treatment at a makeshift emergency station outside the provincial hospital in Bogo City
Injured people receive treatment at a makeshift emergency station outside the provincial hospital in Bogo City (AFP via Getty Images)
Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 05:50

Officials fear death toll could climb further

The death toll in the Philippines continues to rise as rescuers reach areas hit by landslides and collapsed homes they couldn't access overnight.

In Bogo City, where at least 14 residents were killed, disaster-mitigation officer Rex Ygot told the Associated Press that workers are trying to bring in a backhoe to speed up search efforts in a mountain village buried by rocks and mud.

"It's hard to move in the area because there are hazards," said another disaster mitigation officer, Glenn Ursal, adding some survivors have been taken to hospital.

Cebu governor Pamela Baricuatro warned in a video posted on Facebook that the true scale of damage and casualties in northern towns will only become clear later.

"It could be worse than we think," she says.

Hundreds of residents in Bogo gather overnight in a grassy field near a fire station and refuse to return to their homes.

Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 05:40

Video: People hold each other as earthquake hits

Philippines earthquake jolts homes as families seek shelter together
Stuti Mishra1 October 2025 05:17

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in