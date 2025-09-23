Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two aircraft came within metres of colliding on a runway in the south of France during a “serious incident” on Sunday evening.

Nouvelair flight BJ586, inbound from Tunis, met easyJet flight U24706 after mistakenly approaching the wrong runway at Nice Côte d’Azur airport.

The Nouvelair Airbus A320 descended on runway 04R instead of 04L, allegedly due to poor weather conditions, at around 11.30pm.

According to Flightradar24, it passed just 50 feet above the easyJet Airbus A320 before performing a go-around.

The aircraft landed safely on runway 04L about 15 minutes later. The easyJet flight, which was preparing to take off for Nantes, taxied back to the gate and was later cancelled.

EasyJet passengers said they heard a “deafening roar” from Nouvelair’s engines during the near-miss incident, reported AVSN.

No injuries were reported from passengers or crew on either aircraft.

Nice Côte d’Azur has two close parallel runways that may have caused one of Europe’s closest near-collision aviation incidents in years.

The French Bureau d’Enquetes et d’Analyses, or Office of Investigation and Analxysis, confirmed it has launched an investigation into the “serious incident”.

According to the French aviation authority, a team of four investigators will investigate on site.

The meteorological aerodrome report at Nice showed thunderstorms were active in the area at the time of the incident.

Philippe Tabarot, the French transport minister, said on X (Twitter): “Yesterday, a significant incident occurred at Nice Côte d’Azur Airport, where a collision involving two aircraft from the companies Nouvelair and easyJet was narrowly avoided.

“I immediately requested that an investigation be launched by the Bureau of Investigation and Analysis to shed full light on the precise circumstances of this event.”

The Independent has contacted Nouvelair and easyJet for comment.

