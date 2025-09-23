Flights suspended at major airport after mystery drones seen
A big police presence was seen in the area
Flights at Copenhagen Airport were suspended for several hours on Monday night following sightings of “2-3 large drones”.
The Danish airport, the largest in Scandinavia, said on Monday night that “unidentified drones” had grounded outgoing flights.
Others had been forced to divert to nearby airports.
Local media showed a significant police presence in the area.
Operations were halted at 8.26pm local time (7.26pm UK time), according to FlightRadar.
The flight tracking website showed about 35 flights were diverted. Flights have now resumed.
Meanwhile, a separate drone incident took place the same evening at Oslo's airport, forcing all traffic to move to one runway, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK.
Traffic has now returned to normal. It is unclear who was responsible for the incident.
Security concerns in northern Europe are heightened following an increase in Russian sabotage activities and multiple drones and fighter jet incursions into NATO airspace in recent weeks.