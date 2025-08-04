New Zealand to charge foreign tourists to visit famous natural sites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand is set to charge foreign tourists to enter four of the country’s most famous natural attractions under a conservation plan.

Overseas visitors can expect to pay between NZ$20 (£8.87) and $40 (£17.75) to visit the sites. The measures, announced by prime minister Christopher Luxon and conservation minister Tama Potaka, are part of a plan to create more jobs and boost wages.

The first locations to introduce the charges will be Cathedral Cove / Te Whanganui-a-Hei, Tongariro Crossing, Milford Sound and Aoraki Mount Cook, where foreigners often account for 80 per cent of all visitors.

Conservation minister Tama Potaka said: “Tourists make a massive contribution to our economy, and no one wants that to change.

“But I have heard many times from friends visiting from overseas their shock that they can visit some of the most beautiful places in the world for free.

“It’s only fair that at these special locations, foreign visitors make an additional contribution of between $20 and $40 per person.”

“For the conservation estate that will mean up to $62m (£28m) per year in revenue, which will be directly re-invested into those same areas, so we can keep investing in the sites that underpin so much of our tourism sector,” Mr Potaka said.

The plan announced on Saturday 2 July highlighted missed opportunities for tourism on conversation estate due to “outdated rules”.

Prime minister Christopher Luxon said: “Many New Zealanders already run outstanding businesses on the conservation estate – from guided walks and ski fields, to filming documentaries, grazing sheep and cattle, or hosting concerts and building cell phone towers.

“But to do any of that, you need a concession – and the concessions regime is totally broken, often taking years to obtain or renew and leaving businesses in a cycle of bureaucratic limbo.”

Entry for New Zealanders would remain free.

The Prime Minister said: “It’s our collective inheritance and Kiwis shouldn’t have to pay to see it.”

“If we’re serious about keeping Kiwis at home, creating jobs, and increasing wages for all New Zealanders, we can’t afford to keep saying no to every opportunity that comes our way,” Mr Luxon added.

It is thought that the fees are likely to be introduced from 2027.

