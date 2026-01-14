Huge £300m ski resort, waterpark and hotel to be built in Wales
Rhydycar West is a ‘complete game changer’, said councillors
Planning permission has been granted to build a new £300m ski resort, waterpark and hotel complex in South Wales.
The development, which will include the UK’s largest indoor snow centre, will sit just south-west of the A470 roundabout in Rhydycar West, Merthyr Tydfil.
Plans include a 400-metre-long slope, one of Europe’s longest, and year-round skiing facilities.
It will also feature an indoor tropical waterpark with water slides and an artificial beach, a 418-room hotel, 30 woodland lodges and a conference centre.
Merthyr Tydfil council’s Planning, Regulatory and Licensing committee voted to approve the Rhydycar West development on 7 January.
All members of the committee voted against a recommendation to refuse the application.
The Welsh government previously announced in November that the planning application would not be called in, leaving the decision to the local planning authority.
Leader of the Council, councillor Brent Carter, said: “Rhydycar West is without doubt groundbreaking and a complete game changer for Merthyr Tydfil, complementing the offerings of Bike Park Wales, Zip World and the Rock UK Climbing Centre.
“This project will massively support and boost our economy and offer multiple opportunities for our future generations.
“The amount of support for Rhydycar West has been truly overwhelming. I, for one, am thrilled.”
The resort is also expected to host the headquarters of Team GB’s Winter Olympic and Paralympic teams.
Ali Tyebkhan, CEO of Rhydycar West, said: “This is an amazing moment. It marks the culmination of many years of hard work as well as patience. Thank you to all our team, partners, supporters and the local community – we could not have done this without your ongoing support over the years.
“We are very excited and looking forward to the next stages of work and delivery of the development.”
Reports from Wales Online suggest that construction could begin next year, with the resort opening in 2030.
