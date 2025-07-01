Mykonos and Santorini cruise tax starts today – this is what it will cost passengers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece has introduced a new cruise passenger tax for holidaymakers setting sail to two of its most popular islands.

Starting 1 July, a cruise tax will be levied on visitors to Mykonos and Santorini at €20 (£17.18) per passenger.

The €20 charge will apply during peak summer season – 1 June to 30 September – in an effort to curb overtourism and protect struggling infrastructure in the Cyclades hotspots.

After 30 September, the fee drops to €12 (£10.31). From 1 November to 31 March, the fee for each of the two islands will be just €4 (£3.44).

Mykonos welcomed 768 cruise ships and an estimated 1.29 million tourists in 2024, according to the Hellenic Ports Association.

As for all other Greek ports, cruise passengers will be asked to pay a maximum of €5 (£4.30) for less-visited islands such as Syros and Symi during peak travel months.

A fee of just €1 (86p) per passenger will apply during low season, between 1 October and 31 May, with shoulder season charges for April, May and October at €3 (£2.58) per passenger.

Holidaymakers travelling by cruise will pay the fee when they disembark the ship, with the funds raised redistributed to finance local port and tourism projects.

Eleni Scarveli, UK director of the Greek National Tourism Office, said: “This levy was introduced to help support the infrastructure of Greece’s most visited islands and ensure that local communities benefit more directly from cruise tourism.

“It reflects the need for a more sustainable balance between visitor numbers and the capacity of popular destinations like Santorini and Mykonos, while also helping to safeguard the quality of the visitor experience.”

Last August, former Santorini mayor Nikos Zorzos told the Greek Reporter that municipal authorities should be able to establish local tourist access fees “like Venice did” at tourism hotspots on the island.

Mr Zorzos said: “It is our duty to protect this land from getting its identity altered, and any measures need to be in the direction of ensuring that Santorini will continue to be a great Greek destination.”

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast