Mykonos and Santorini cruise tax starts today – this is what it will cost passengers
The highest levy will be charged from 1 June to 30 September
Greece has introduced a new cruise passenger tax for holidaymakers setting sail to two of its most popular islands.
Starting 1 July, a cruise tax will be levied on visitors to Mykonos and Santorini at €20 (£17.18) per passenger.
The €20 charge will apply during peak summer season – 1 June to 30 September – in an effort to curb overtourism and protect struggling infrastructure in the Cyclades hotspots.
After 30 September, the fee drops to €12 (£10.31). From 1 November to 31 March, the fee for each of the two islands will be just €4 (£3.44).
Mykonos welcomed 768 cruise ships and an estimated 1.29 million tourists in 2024, according to the Hellenic Ports Association.
As for all other Greek ports, cruise passengers will be asked to pay a maximum of €5 (£4.30) for less-visited islands such as Syros and Symi during peak travel months.
A fee of just €1 (86p) per passenger will apply during low season, between 1 October and 31 May, with shoulder season charges for April, May and October at €3 (£2.58) per passenger.
Holidaymakers travelling by cruise will pay the fee when they disembark the ship, with the funds raised redistributed to finance local port and tourism projects.
Eleni Scarveli, UK director of the Greek National Tourism Office, said: “This levy was introduced to help support the infrastructure of Greece’s most visited islands and ensure that local communities benefit more directly from cruise tourism.
“It reflects the need for a more sustainable balance between visitor numbers and the capacity of popular destinations like Santorini and Mykonos, while also helping to safeguard the quality of the visitor experience.”
Last August, former Santorini mayor Nikos Zorzos told the Greek Reporter that municipal authorities should be able to establish local tourist access fees “like Venice did” at tourism hotspots on the island.
Mr Zorzos said: “It is our duty to protect this land from getting its identity altered, and any measures need to be in the direction of ensuring that Santorini will continue to be a great Greek destination.”
For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments