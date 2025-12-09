Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A concerned mother has set the internet ablaze after writing a concerned post about her son being forced to fly commercial.

The anonymous mom posted a question in the Moms of the Upper East Side Facebook group, revealing that she was considering sending the nanny to fly with her son’s soccer team while booking a private plane for herself.

Critics have slammed the post as being everything from “tone deaf” to “rage bait,” as a tidal wave of posts related to the rant was uploaded to TikTok and Instagram.

“My son is joining a travel soccer team. He has never flown commercial and I haven’t flown commercial in a while,” the anonymous poster fretted. “Would it be wrong of me to fly private while my son flies with the team in coach?

“I know that parents often serve as chaperones, so I am thinking about hiring his former nanny to serve as a chaperone.”

“Am I a bad parent,” she commented. “I want to support him but I want to be comfortable and not travel coach and stay at Holiday Inns.

“I feel like it’s OK and actually better that he get exposed to flying commercial.”

Opinions of the anonymous mom’s concerns were divided, with some branding her as “the worst.”

Others, however, were more sympathetic.

“Trust me I get it,” one user wrote. “You can never turn right again when you get on a plane and I’ve flown private a handful of times.”

The mom has not yet updated users on whether she decided to fly coach or booked herself a private jet.

The UES Mom’s Group previously went viral when Zohran Mamdani ran for mayor of New York City against Andrew Cuomo, according to The Cut.

The Upper East Side backed Cuomo in the election by a 24-point margin, according to statistics seen by TIME Magazine.

When Mamdani swept to victory in early November, several of the moms in the UES group chat logged onto the Facebook group to vent their fury.

“With all my love for NYC I can’t believe 50% +- of the city voted for this joker. Wondering who’s actually leaving? To where, Florida?,” one raged, per The Cut.

“Fleeing this group. Bye MUES,” another seethed.

However, others criticized some members of the group for allegedly using criticisms of Mamdani to make Islamophobic comments.

“It IS racist to just be mad that your new mayor is a Muslim,” a poster wrote, according to The Cut.