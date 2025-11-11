Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A TikToker pretending to be a needy mom has gone viral with a series of videos in which she asks megachurches for help feeding her fictitious baby — and their responses have sent shockwaves across the Internet.

Nikalie Monroe, an Army veteran from Kentucky, has been putting the Bible parables about feeding the hungry and caring for the poor to the test, though many of the churches have failed her test.

The TikToker, who does not have children of her own, has called over 30 churches across the U.S. as part of a social experiment to see if they would help a desperate mother get formula to feed her starving baby.

As of Tuesday, Monroe has shared over 40 videos in the series, and tallied nine churches that said they could help — and a shocking 33 that said no. Among those that said no was Houston’s Lakewood Church, one of the nation’s largest megachurches.

Most of the videos follow a similar pattern, with Monroe, pretending to be a struggling mother, saying, “I’m calling your church to see if they would help feed a starving baby.” In the videos, she requests a small can of formula as the sounds of a baby crying can be heard in the background.

open image in gallery TikToker Nikalie Monroe is running a social experiment to see if churches she calls would donate formula to her to feed a fictitious starving newborn ( TikTok @nikalie.monroe )

In one video, Monroe tells her over 400,000 followers, “I’m not even a church, and if somebody called me needing to feed a baby, I wouldn’t just hang up the phone, I would find them a resource and get them baby formula.”

In her call to Lakewood Church, Monroe used the baby sounds, telling viewers, “That is not real, it is just to make it seem more realistic.”

“We’re gonna try and see if it changes the way they might want to help. I keep making this baby worse and still, nobody wants to help,” Monroe said in the video.

Monroe rattles through her spiel, but the person on the phone from Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church appears unmoved, telling her they have a “benevolence ministry” and she could take down Monroe’s information for an application.

When asked how long that process would take, Monroe was told it could take “a few days or weeks,” and would depend on whether her application is approved.

After ending the call, a flabbergasted Monroe expressed her shock, saying a church as large and wealthy as Lakewood should be able to assist a mother in need. The megachurch had $59 million in net assets at the end of the 2017 fiscal year, according to the church’s financial report. Its pastor, Osteen, is reportedly worth at least $50 million.

Internet users, already appalled by Monroe’s series, nearly lost their minds over the megachurch’s response to the plea for help. The Independent has reached out to Monroe for comment.

open image in gallery Lakewood Church is one of the country’s largest megachurches ( AP )

“Joel Osteen would NEVER! He didn’t get a mega mansion & multiple high end sports cars by doing the Lord’s work!” one commentator wrote.

“She said ‘if approved’!!! What!! What kind of approval process is there to feed starving babies???” another user raged.

“This is beyond sad. Taking from their poor members but can’t help the community,” another person commented.

Some commentators noted the megachurch’s previous scandals, including when it closed off its 16,000-seat arena during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 instead of letting Texans take refuge inside. At least 68 people were killed in the hurricane.

“Girl they locked their doors during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and turned away people that needed shelter from the storm,” one user wrote.

Another chimed in, “When Houston got hit with a massive hurricane this church LOCKED ITS DOORS! Mattress Mack owns a furniture store. He opened it and let everyone in.”

Lakewood Church did not immediately return a request for comment from The Independent.

open image in gallery Millions of Americans have been left without SNAP benefits for November amidst the government shutdown ( Getty Images )

Monroe’s video series comes as 42 million Americans have been left without SNAP benefits for November amid the government shutdown.

The government may be on a path to reopen after the Senate reportedly reached a tentative funding deal over the weekend. But the measure still needs approval from the House and Senate — and Trump’s signature — before it can take effect and reopen the government.

While some beneficiaries have already seen payments, millions of families are still waiting for critical assistance to buy groceries, and uncertainty is growing as the legal battle surrounding the program stretches on.

SNAP funds, which are distributed by the federal government to states each month, support about one in eight families, who receive, on average, $188 per month – or about $6 per day. Those funds are put on prepaid cards that can be used to buy groceries.