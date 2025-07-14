Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new tool launched by Marella Cruises claims to show passengers that they could save hundreds of pounds by sailing with the Tui-backed brand compared with other cruise lines.

The cruise brand claims that its deals can work out cheaper as typical extras such as flights, transfers, tips and drinks are included in the fare.

The All Inclusive Cruise Calculator is free to use on the Tui website.

Potential passengers are first asked to choose between visiting the Caribbean, the Mediterranean or the Canary Islands and are then given a choice between seven and 14 nights and the month they want to travel. Flights, transfers and meals can be added later.

Passengers then enter how much they plan to drink each day, before selecting additional entertainment options such as swimming pools, shows, kids’ clubs, cinemas and rock climbing walls.

The tool uses Cruise Market Watch data to compare its own fares against the 2024 global average ticket price of $171.09 (£127) per passenger per day and an average gratuity of $18 (£13) passenger per day.

Data from Google Flights is used for airline comparisons, while drink prices are taken from publicly available menus offered by Royal Caribbean and P&O Cruises as of 31 October 2024.

For example, the calculator suggests a Mediterranean cruise with Marella in November 2025, including flights and transfers, tips, all meals, two beers, cocktails, hot drinks and soft drinks per day would cost £777 per person compared with £1,601 per person on average across other lines – a saving of £824 per person.

There are some other factors to consider though.

Some of the selling points in the calculator such as meals and on-board entertainment are included by most cruise lines.

Other brands such as MSC Cruises and Princess may also include tips in their fares.

It is also important to compare deals either directly or through websites such as Seascanner and My Kind Of Cruise. Prices can change and special offers, such as free flights and drinks packages, are offered regularly.

Chris Hackney, managing director at Marella Cruises, said: “The new All Inclusive Cruise Calculator allows customers to see the value for money we provide to our customers.

“With all-inclusive at the heart of our cruise holidays, we provide an exceptional end-to-end service which includes flights, transfers, tips and accommodation rolled into one price. As well as entertainment, food and drink offerings and fantastic service. We hope the tool helps new to cruise customers who are looking for alternative holidays consider a cruise holiday this summer and beyond.”

