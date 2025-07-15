Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tigerton is a tiny hamlet in Angus, eastern Scotland. Tiger Bay, between central Cardiff and the water, is a lively and diverse community in the Welsh capital.

Thanks to the shared first five letters of their names, they are to be connected in a sequence of 25 marathon-length walks by guide and photographer, Paul Goldstein.

The veteran adventurer is well known in the travel industry for his efforts to publicise the threats to tigers and other endangered species. He has raised nearly £500,000 for animal charities, much of it by running marathons clad in a tiger suit.

By 2022, Paul had completed his 25th marathon in the outfit – on Everest. He is now taking on a fresh challenge to help give animals a chance: 25 consecutive walking marathons.

Starting in Tigerton in Scotland on 10 August, the aim is to walk at least 26 miles (42km) each day, ending in Tiger Bay, Cardiff on 5 September. The aim is that people who live in the vicinity – or further afield – can sign up to participate free of charge.

Paul is walking to support the purchase of a rescue vehicle in Bandhavgarh National Park, India, used to relocate or treat injured animals – particularly tigers, elephants and bison.

He says: “I want people to do this for any four-legged animal they feel strongly about, and ideally raise money for them – be it horses, rhino, hedgehogs, snow leopards, bears, red pandas or red squirrels or indeed tigers. Or if you just want to support the cause by walking or helping, you'd be very welcome.”

For Paul, his tiger outfit and anyone who cares to join him for the entire exercise, the total distance covered will be around 700 miles (about 1,100km).

Each stretch is designed to be a worthwhile walk on its own, such as day five on 14 August: crossing the Forth Road Bridge, walking through the heart of Edinburgh and ending in Newtongrange, southwest of the capital.

open image in gallery High life: Paul Goldstein participating in the Everest Marathon ( Rajesh Tamang )

The longest day is 43.43km from Northwich in Cheshire to Whitchurch in Shropshire, on 27 August. It involves 276m of elevation and is predicted to take between seven and nine hours.

The final day, 5 September, is almost as long with over 400m of elevation, as walkers enjoy the pretty way from Newport to Tiger Bay in Cardiff.

Paul warns: “This is a big physical challenge. Completing a marathon at any pace needs good cardiovascular and muscular fitness. If you’re not sure, start training now.”