Commuter chaos hits north-west after Manchester-Liverpool train line shut
All lines have now reopened following the points failure, but major disruption is still expected
Commuters have been warned of major disruption to train journeys during rush hour between Liverpool and Manchester due to a points failure.
The failure at Earlestown is affecting services between Liverpool Lime Street, Warrington Bank Quay and Manchester on Wednesday morning, 15 October.
All lines have now reopened, yet major disruption is still expected until 9.30am.
National Rail said that trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes, diverted or revised.
Routes affected include northern services between Chester and Leeds, and between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Airport, also between Chester/Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria.
TransPennine Express services are affected between Liverpool Lime Street and Newcastle/Stalybridge.
Transport for Wales services have also been disrupted between Chester/Holyhead /Llandudno and Manchester Airport.
Northern, TransPennine Express and Transport for Wales have all started rail replacement road transport this morning. Check with your train operator for the latest times and routes, or use Network Rail’s rail replacement service website.
Passengers travelling between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester are advised to use services that travel via Warrington Central, while passengers travelling between Chester and Manchester are advised to use services that travel via Altrincham.
Affected customers are being advised that they can use their ticket on alternative services at no extra cost with different train operators between certain routes.
For example, operators are advising that the East Midlands Railway and TransPennine Express services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly will be available to commuters.
Ticket restrictions have been lifted to help commuters get to their final destinations, but will come back into force after the issue has been resolved.
Network Rail is advising passengers to keep their train ticket, as they may be entitled to compensation if they experience a delay in their journey.
