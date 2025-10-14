Cow stampede at train station causes delays across Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Train passengers in Wales faced hours of delays on the weekend after a herd of cows stormed onto a station platform.

Passengers on a train at Neath station in the southwest Wales market town were left lost for words after cows started to trot along the platform on Sunday morning, 12 October.

“Here they come,” one passenger can be heard saying in video footage captured from the stationary train. “Aww, they want to catch the train. This is so funny,”

Despite causing delays, the passengers capturing the cows on camera were in high spirits as they saw the livestock descend on the platform.

“Runaway cows,” the passenger joked. “I love it.”

“Mad,” another can be heard saying through laughter.

Passengers were ready with their phones to capture the bizarre scene of around 12 cows trotting down the platform.

The cows strayed onto the railway line near the station and had to be herded back via the platform by staff, The Telegraph reported.

Great Western Railway (GWR) confirmed the incident, stating that its services had been disrupted due to the four-legged trespassers.

As a result of the cows, lines were blocked and train services between Cardiff Central and Swansea were either cancelled or delayed while the issue was being resolved.

The train operator posted on X amid the incident: “Due to animals on the railway at Neath, all lines are blocked.”

"Train services between Cardiff Central and Swansea may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 2.30pm,” GWR said in the now-deleted post from Sunday.

Justin, one passenger who was affected by the unlikely trespassers, was Justin, who was travelling on the 10.32am service to Bristol via the Manchester Piccadilly trainline.

He told WalesOnline that the cows had caused a delay of just over two hours.

A spokesperson for the train line told The Telegraph that anyone who may have been affected should contact Great Western Railway’s customer service team or station staff.

Network Rail revealed in 2024 that cows are only fifth in the list of offending animals that cause delays when they wander onto the tracks.

While humans usually take top spot as railway trespassers, deer come in second place with 349 incidents between a 12-month period in 2023 to 2024.

After deer, sheep are the next largest culprit for trespassing, with 177 incidents, followed by birds in fourth place with 172 incidents and cows in fifth with 156 incidents.

Dogs, cats, badgers and foxes complete the list of Network Rail’s “worst trespassing criminals” list across the country.

There had also been a few rogue incidents of different animals entering the tracks without permission, including bees, mice, hedgehogs and even a llama and a tortoise.

Network Rail has tried to implement strategies to keep animals away from train tracks, such as AI detection that triggers alarms and maintenance of fencing.

The Independent has contacted Great Western Railway for comment.

Read more: Rail workers get specialist training on how to remove swans trespassing on tracks