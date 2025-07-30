British tourist found in Mallorca resort swimming pool dies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British tourist has been found dead in a hotel swimming pool in Mallorca.

The 72-year-old man was discovered face down in a resort swimming pool in S’illot shortly after 8.30am yesterday morning (Tuesday 29 July).

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene, including an air ambulance and an advanced life-support ambulance.

Emergency medical organisation Servicio de Asistencia Médica Urgente (SAMU) said: “A British man aged 72 has been found floating face down in the swimming pool of a hotel in S’illot.

“He was pulled out of the water and basic resuscitation manoeuvres were practiced on him until the first ambulances arrived when it was confirmed he had gone into cardiac arrest.

“Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he died. The alarm was raised at 8.37am this morning.”

It is not known whether the man – whose name and hometown have not been confirmed – was travelling alone or with friends or family.

S’illot, a small tourist town on the south-east coast of the island, is located just 15 minutes away from the famed Love Island villa in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar.

The Independent has approached SAMU, Guarda Civilia and the British Embassy for further information.

The tragic news comes just days after another British tourist died after falling from a hotel balcony in Malta.

Kieran Thomas Hughes from Gwynedd in Wales was only 25 years old when he fell from a balcony at the Cavalieri Art Hotel in St Julian’s, a town on the east of the island, in the early hours of 11 July.

His father, Alan Hughes said that Kieran, who had a twin brother, worked as a software engineer and had “a promising career ahead of him”.