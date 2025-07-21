Worst places in the UK to have a heart stoppage identified

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A charity has identified some of the UK’s “defibrillator deserts”, highlighting which places in the UK people could be least likely to get urgent help if their heart suddenly stops.

The devices give a shock to someone whose heart has stopped, also known as a cardiac arrests.

They can be found in communities across the UK – on the sides of libraries, schools or other local landmarks – which mean that people can be helped during the wait for emergency services.

Around 30,000 cardiac arrests occur in communities around the UK each year, also known as out-of-hospital cardiac arrests, the British Heart Foundation (BHF) said.

Less than one in 10 people survive these medical emergencies.

But the use of a defibrillator and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) can double a person’s chances of surviving a cardiac arrest.

The BHF said that every minute without CPR and defibrillation decreases survival chances by 10%.

The BHF has highlighted 10 of the communities across the UK which do not have a potentially life-saving defibrillator close by. These are:

– Holme Hill, Grimsby, England– Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, England– Mixenden, Halifax , England– Revoe, Blackpool, England– Gabalfa, Cardiff, Wales– Trevethin, Pontypool, Wales– Hillhead Kilmarnock, Scotland– Broomhill, Greenock, Scotland– Twinbrook, Dunmurry, Northern Ireland– Lagan Valley, Lisburn, Northern Ireland

The charity is urging local communities which do not have defibrillators to apply for its Community Defibrillator Funding Programme.

Sam Kennard, community defibrillator manager at the BHF said: “Defibrillators save lives and make communities safer.

“Every defibrillator holds the power to help save someone’s life and is crucial in the chain of survival during a cardiac arrest.

“We’ve made progress but there are still some areas without any defibrillators at all, and these are among our most deprived communities.

“We are delighted to be relaunching our community defibrillator funding programme to reach the areas where we can make the most difference and save more lives from cardiac arrest.”