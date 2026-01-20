Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lufthansa Group airlines have introduced new restrictions on the use of portable power banks on board following safety concerns.

From 15 January, the Lufthansa Group announced that passenger power banks “may no longer be used or charged during the flight” on its airlines.

The number of power banks carried per passenger will also be limited to a maximum of two to “enhance safety” on board.

Power banks may also no longer be placed in the overhead baggage bins. Instead, they must be kept “on the passenger’s person”, stowed in the seat pocket or in under-seat carry-on baggage.

The charging devices must have a maximum battery power of 100 watt-hours – power banks with a capacity between 100Wh and 160Wh must be approved by the airline in advance before they are brought on board.

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), an airline in the Lufthansa aviation group, said: “The new rules enhance safety on board for both passengers and crew members: with its lithium battery, a malfunctioning power bank is a potential fire risk.”

It is the lithium-ion batteries used in power banks that have raised major concerns among airlines and aviation safety regulators due to the risks of overheating.

The use of power banks for operating essential medical devices remains permitted in the cabin.

According to the airline, the new rules are in line with “the latest recommendations from the EASA, FAA, IATA and ICAO international aviation organisations”.

Power banks and e-cigarettes will continue to be banned from checked baggage for safety reasons.

The aviation conglomerate isn’t the first to ban “fire hazard” power banks from the cabin.

As of December, passengers on Virgin Australia, Qantas and Jetstar flights are no longer allowed to use power banks on board due to the safety risks of “damaged or defective lithium battery-powered devices”.

The charging of power banks onboard, including the use of in-seat power ports, is also prohibited.

Read more: Emirates passengers face power bank use ban over fears of fire and explosions