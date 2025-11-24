These Australian airlines have banned ‘fire hazard’ items from plane cabins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airlines in Australia will introduce new restrictions on the use of portable power banks following fire safety concerns.

Virgin Australia announced that, from 1 December, passengers on all flights must “keep battery-powered items close onboard.”

This means power banks, batteries and portable electronic devices – a maximum of two, not exceeding 160Wh per person – must be stowed near a traveller’s seat.

Using a power bank to charge another device on board will be completely banned, along with the charging of power banks while in the aircraft.

Similarly, as of 15 December, travellers with Qantas and Jetstar will no longer be allowed to use power banks on board due to the safety risks of “damaged or defective lithium battery-powered devices”.

The charging of power banks onboard, including the use of in-seat power ports, will also be prohibited.

It is the lithium-ion batteries used in power banks that have raised major concerns among airlines and aviation safety regulators due to the risks of overheating.

Generally, Qantas customers can carry up to two power banks in cabin baggage.

All power banks must display battery specifications, and smart bag batteries must be removed and stowed in carry-on luggage.

According to Qantas, the changes are informed by “planned updates from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)”, expected in 2026.

Power banks will continue to be banned from checked baggage.

The airline said, “Keeping power banks and portable electronic devices within easy reach during a flight ensures that in the rare event of an issue, our crew can identify and respond quickly.”

Earlier this month, the Qantas business lounge at Melbourne airport had to be evacuated after a passenger’s power bank burst into flames and left him with burn injuries.

The man, 50, was waiting in the lounge when the device, powered by a lithium battery, reportedly ignited in his trouser pocket.

Passengers who were in the lounge said that they heard screaming and saw the device explode and send “battery acid flying everywhere.”

