Commuters call for crackdown on headphone dodgers on trains – ‘people are too scared to speak up’
Our community is urging action on loud and antisocial behaviour on public transport, sharing stories of disrupted journeys and frustration with inaction
Independent readers have expressed growing frustration with the rise of “headphone dodgers” disturbing fellow commuters.
Many have backed calls for a ban on “bare beating” – playing music or videos out loud on public transport – a topic that has resonated with our community.
Most agreed that something needs to be done about people who blast music or TikTok videos on trains and buses without using headphones.
While some said they feel too intimidated to speak up, others argued the public should be braver and simply ask offenders to turn the volume down, suggesting that most people are polite when approached.
Several readers called for train companies to use posters and clearer announcements to tackle the issue, though others felt there were already too many loud and intrusive messages on public transport.
Some said they’ve given up trying to fix the problem and now rely on noise-cancelling headphones to block it out.
The idea of £1,000 fines for loud behaviour was welcomed, particularly by those craving a peaceful commute, but many questioned how such a rule could be enforced.
Here’s what you had to say:
Loss of spontaneity
I prefer the old general public sense of things happening that were not on your terms – the element of unpredictable randomness – over this smartphone and headphones public.
One day, something will happen that is not what, when, how, or why you wanted it to happen. Life could surprise you, it could be spontaneous... Life can be big, and it can require you to adapt to it rather than the reverse.
TheRedSquirrel
Want to add your view to the conversation? Leave a comment here.
Fear of intervening
The Department for Transport says there are already rules in place for anti-social behaviour... but the problem is the public are afraid to intervene – as are public transport staff – as illustrated in this survey.
So many headlines about people being aggressively attacked or even killed for asking others not to behave in an anti-social way.
OnlyFishLeft
Just ask politely
People need to grow up and stop being frightened of asking a puny teenager to turn their music down on the bus.
People are often in their own little world, and teens have almost zero social awareness. I’ve asked plenty of times, and usually people oblige and apologise.
Umplmpa
Posters and campaigns are needed
The problem is, if you stick your neck out and ask them to switch it off or use earphones, they could stick their fist out to collide with your face.
People pay large sums for earphones and don't use them – why? The old Sony Walkman headphones used to leak sound annoyingly; modern digital equivalents don't. It is true, a rail industry campaign is needed (posters on trains, frequent announcements telling people they could be fined for breaching the railway byelaw on unsociable behaviour). However, how effective or practical will it be to complain to the train guard/manager? How keen will they be to intervene?
Steven1954
The law has existed for decades
There has been a law for more than 40 years that makes it illegal to play music in public without the use of headphones.
I had a boombox that I took to parks, and I remember when the law was introduced. I never felt the need to break the law after that and only used it at home, and at a sensible volume.
Baz1
‘I’ll throw your phone out the window’
I told a guy to turn it off or I'd throw his phone out the window. He turned it off pretty sharpish! Admittedly, I'm 6ft 2 and 20 stone, so it's certainly not an action everyone can take. But something definitely needs to be done about these selfish morons.
TheViking
More transport police needed
More transport police are needed. They're trained, wear body protection clothing. The public should not be putting themselves at risk to police TfL.
As it is, transport staff are advised not to intervene because of the risks to their safety. This also includes when people don't pay their fares but push through barriers.
Benitas
Why?
I also love those who have lengthy personal conversations with the phone speaker on. Why would you want to share personal dialogue in public?
BruteForce
It’s not even music
Unwanted noise and ‘music’ – which often isn’t music at all – is incredibly anti-social. The same people who inflict mindless thumping ‘popular’ music would be up in arms if I played Beethoven or Brahms. Real music. Dear oh dear.
Vobiscum
Watching porn on the train
I was on a train late(ish) one night, and a group of teen boys were actually watching porn as a collective on the train. Out loud. So the whole carriage could hear it. Also, since when was watching porn a group activity? Or a public one for that matter!?
CommentingCommenter
Noise cancelling is the way forward
This is why I invested in decent noise-cancelling headphones. Now I choose whether I have to listen to the strangers' TikToks, or that baby crying, or that group of friends having a good time. Decided it's better to take ownership of my own comfort than be a whiny, bitter person complaining on the Internet, lol.
Pidgolo
Define anti-social behaviour
It's a question of the definition of "anti-social behaviour". If the authorities consider such behaviour to fall within this definition, the widespread publication of that fact would aid irritated passengers immeasurably.
ronyag12
Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.
Want to share your views? Simply register your details below. Once registered, you can comment on the day’s top stories for a chance to be featured. Alternatively, click ‘log in’ or ‘register’ in the top right corner to sign in or sign up.
Make sure you adhere to our community guidelines, which can be found here. For a full guide on how to comment click here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments