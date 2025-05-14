Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers have expressed growing frustration with the rise of “headphone dodgers” disturbing fellow commuters.

Many have backed calls for a ban on “bare beating” – playing music or videos out loud on public transport – a topic that has resonated with our community.

Most agreed that something needs to be done about people who blast music or TikTok videos on trains and buses without using headphones.

While some said they feel too intimidated to speak up, others argued the public should be braver and simply ask offenders to turn the volume down, suggesting that most people are polite when approached.

Several readers called for train companies to use posters and clearer announcements to tackle the issue, though others felt there were already too many loud and intrusive messages on public transport.

Some said they’ve given up trying to fix the problem and now rely on noise-cancelling headphones to block it out.

The idea of £1,000 fines for loud behaviour was welcomed, particularly by those craving a peaceful commute, but many questioned how such a rule could be enforced.

Here’s what you had to say:

Loss of spontaneity

I prefer the old general public sense of things happening that were not on your terms – the element of unpredictable randomness – over this smartphone and headphones public.

One day, something will happen that is not what, when, how, or why you wanted it to happen. Life could surprise you, it could be spontaneous... Life can be big, and it can require you to adapt to it rather than the reverse.

TheRedSquirrel

Want to add your view to the conversation? Leave a comment here.

Fear of intervening

The Department for Transport says there are already rules in place for anti-social behaviour... but the problem is the public are afraid to intervene – as are public transport staff – as illustrated in this survey.

So many headlines about people being aggressively attacked or even killed for asking others not to behave in an anti-social way.

OnlyFishLeft

Just ask politely

People need to grow up and stop being frightened of asking a puny teenager to turn their music down on the bus.

People are often in their own little world, and teens have almost zero social awareness. I’ve asked plenty of times, and usually people oblige and apologise.

Umplmpa

Posters and campaigns are needed

The problem is, if you stick your neck out and ask them to switch it off or use earphones, they could stick their fist out to collide with your face.

People pay large sums for earphones and don't use them – why? The old Sony Walkman headphones used to leak sound annoyingly; modern digital equivalents don't. It is true, a rail industry campaign is needed (posters on trains, frequent announcements telling people they could be fined for breaching the railway byelaw on unsociable behaviour). However, how effective or practical will it be to complain to the train guard/manager? How keen will they be to intervene?

Steven1954

The law has existed for decades

There has been a law for more than 40 years that makes it illegal to play music in public without the use of headphones.

I had a boombox that I took to parks, and I remember when the law was introduced. I never felt the need to break the law after that and only used it at home, and at a sensible volume.

Baz1

‘I’ll throw your phone out the window’

I told a guy to turn it off or I'd throw his phone out the window. He turned it off pretty sharpish! Admittedly, I'm 6ft 2 and 20 stone, so it's certainly not an action everyone can take. But something definitely needs to be done about these selfish morons.

TheViking

More transport police needed

More transport police are needed. They're trained, wear body protection clothing. The public should not be putting themselves at risk to police TfL.

As it is, transport staff are advised not to intervene because of the risks to their safety. This also includes when people don't pay their fares but push through barriers.

Benitas

Why?

I also love those who have lengthy personal conversations with the phone speaker on. Why would you want to share personal dialogue in public?

BruteForce

It’s not even music

Unwanted noise and ‘music’ – which often isn’t music at all – is incredibly anti-social. The same people who inflict mindless thumping ‘popular’ music would be up in arms if I played Beethoven or Brahms. Real music. Dear oh dear.

Vobiscum

Watching porn on the train

I was on a train late(ish) one night, and a group of teen boys were actually watching porn as a collective on the train. Out loud. So the whole carriage could hear it. Also, since when was watching porn a group activity? Or a public one for that matter!?

CommentingCommenter

Noise cancelling is the way forward

This is why I invested in decent noise-cancelling headphones. Now I choose whether I have to listen to the strangers' TikToks, or that baby crying, or that group of friends having a good time. Decided it's better to take ownership of my own comfort than be a whiny, bitter person complaining on the Internet, lol.

Pidgolo

Define anti-social behaviour

It's a question of the definition of "anti-social behaviour". If the authorities consider such behaviour to fall within this definition, the widespread publication of that fact would aid irritated passengers immeasurably.

ronyag12

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

