London’s Olympic Park could soon be home to a 440-meter-long zipline.

Proposals to run a wire from the ArcelorMittal Orbit tower as a visitor attraction have been submitted to Tower Hamlets and Newham councils.

The ArcelorMittal Orbit is a 114.5-metre tall observation tower, which offers views of London landmarks from its Stratford site. Built to commemorate the London 2012 Olympics, it is Britain’s largest piece of public art and the world's longest tunnel slide.

It was designed by Turner Prize-winning artist Anish Kapoor, and Cecil Balmond, an engineer.

Zip World, operator of the Orbit Tower, is seeking planning permission from both councils to install the new “unique and exhilarating experience.”

The adventure brand took over operations in September 2024, promising to transform it into a “European first-of-its-kind adventure.”

Zip World currently also runs attractions in Windermere, Manchester and at four locations in North Wales, including Penrhyn Quarry, home to the world’s quickest zipline.

According to the Stratford proposal, the switchback zipline would launch from a platform on the existing ArcelorMittal Orbit structure in Newham, crossing over to a newly constructed return tower in Tower Hamlets.

The proposed return tower is 38.7 metres tall with zipline cables fixed to the top.

Thrillseekers will ride the zipline to the tower before returning to the launch platform.

Zip World estimates that an additional 60,000 visitors will visit the attraction each year once the attraction is installed.

Planning officers have recommended that the proposed development be “granted planning permission subject to conditions.”

Conditions include the zipline operating only between 9am and 8pm, and no more than 60 rides per hour at a speed of 60km/h.

Tower Hamlets council is set to consider the proposal at a strategic development committee meeting on 22 October.

It’s not the only new ride opening in the UK.

The UK’s longest and tallest toboggan ride is set to open in Scotland next summer.

Plans for the £1.2m track in the Cairngorms mountain range aim to “introduce something new” to the Scottish Highlands.

The mountain toboggan will run for 1.2km and reach 715m above sea level at its highest point – the longest and highest of its kind in the UK.

Cairngorm Mountain (Scotland) Limited will build the track within the existing infrastructure at the base of the mountain.

According to the Cairngorm Mountain resort website, the “lightweight aluminium” toboggan track will utilise an existing ski tow and mountain bike trails.

