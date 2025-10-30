European airport closes for sixth time over smuggling balloons
Lithuania says the balloons are sent by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes
Lithuania has temporarily closed its main airport due to weather balloons in the sixth such incident this month.
Vilnius Airport confirmed it had been forced to close again on Thursday due to the balloons flying in its vicinity.
Lithuania has said the balloons are sent by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes, but it also blames Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for not stopping the practice.
"According to preliminary information, the decision to restrict the airspace was made due to a balloon (or balloons) flying in the direction of Vilnius Airport," the airport said on Thursday.
Traffic at the capital airport was suspended until 9.10pm GMT.
The Baltic nation has already closed its border crossings between Lithuania and Belarus for most travellers until the end of November in response to the airspace disruptions, and has said it plans to shoot down balloons.
Lukashenko said on Tuesday that the Lithuanian border closure was a "crazy scam" and he accused the West of fighting a hybrid war against Belarus and Russia that was ushering in a new era of barbed-wire division.
