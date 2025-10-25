Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Nato member’s main airport shuts again after Belarusian balloons disrupt airspace

Flights to and from Vilnius Airport in Lithuania were suspended on Saturday night

Alex Ross
Saturday 25 October 2025 17:03 EDT
Comments
Wizz Air is among the flight companies to use Vilnius International Airport, which suspended operations on Saturday
Wizz Air is among the flight companies to use Vilnius International Airport, which suspended operations on Saturday (Getty/iStock)

Nato member Lithuania closed its capital airport late on Saturday and shut both crossings on the border with Belarus after helium weather balloons drifted into the Baltic country's territory for a second consecutive day.

Traffic at Vilnius Airport was suspended until 2am, while the Belarus border will remain shut until the same time, Lithuanian officials said.

European aviation has repeatedly been thrown into chaos in recent weeks by drone sightings and other air incursions, including at airports in Copenhagen, Munich and the Baltic region.

The Vilnius airport also closed on Tuesday and Friday of this week and on October 5, each time due to balloons entering the capital's airspace, authorities have said.

Lithuania has said balloons are sent by smugglers transporting contraband cigarettes, but it also blames Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, for not stopping the practice.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene on Friday said the country's National Security Commission will meet next week to assess the situation.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in