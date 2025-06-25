Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

How free driving tests could help motorists pass sooner

There is a growing backlog of learner drivers waiting to take their practical driving test

Will Durrant
Wednesday 25 June 2025 14:29 EDT
New driving test rules to come into force for 2025 announced by DVSA

Free driving tests could be introduced to help learner drivers secure their licences sooner, MPs have heard, under a proposal that would see higher fees imposed on those who fail.

The suggestion comes amid a growing backlog for test slots, which is reportedly forcing people to put their lives on hold.

Labour MP Alex Mayer, who disclosed she failed her own driving test "about five times", told the Commons that constituents are facing waits of up to nine months for a test slot, a situation she described as "utterly ridiculous".

Ms Mayer highlighted that many learners are booking tests regardless of their readiness, as it is "cheaper sometimes to book that driving test time than it is to book a couple of lessons – and that cannot be right".

The MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard told MPs: “How about we do put up the fee, but we give everybody one free go at it?

“So basically, if you pass your driving test, you get a refund, so that would encourage everybody to only go for it when they really thought that they were going to pass it.

“I think that we could probably make it cost-neutral, and it would free up slots because – as I said – only those people who thought that they were definitely ready would go for it, then offset it by putting up the charges for everyone who fails again and again.

“(It) probably wouldn’t have done me any good – I failed my driving test about five times.”

Labour MP Alex Mayer, who disclosed she failed her own driving test "about five times", told the Commons that constituents are facing waits of up to nine months for a test slot
Labour MP Alex Mayer, who disclosed she failed her own driving test "about five times", told the Commons that constituents are facing waits of up to nine months for a test slot (PA Archive)

MPs laughed as she continued: “I eventually managed it.”

Britain’s driving test backlog reached a new high last month. Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) figures state 631,472 future practical driving tests booked as of the end of May.

The figure stood at 527,368 a year ago.

Responding, Commons Transport Committee chairwoman Ruth Cadbury described Ms Mayer’s idea as an “innovative suggestion”.

Ms Cadbury, the Labour MP for Brentford and Isleworth, said it “should be noted” by transport minister Mike Kane, who was in the chamber.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in