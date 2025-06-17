Staggering number of motorists now waiting to take their driving test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New figures show Britain's driving test backlog has surged to more than 630,000.

According to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), 631,472 practical driving tests were booked as of the end of May, a significant increase from 527,368 a year prior.

Learners are only permitted to book one test at a time.

Despite the rising demand, the number of tests conducted between January and May fell by 14 per cent compared to the same period last year. There were 757,867 tests taken, down from 877,387.

The DVSA had temporarily deployed eligible staff from other roles to act as examiners between October 2023 and March 2024, resulting in a higher number of tests taken during that period.

Learners appear to be heeding calls to wait until they are confident they can pass before taking a test.

open image in gallery Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said in April that the Labour Government “inherited an enormous backlog” but was “acting fast” to tackle the issue

May’s pass rate matched the figure for April at 50.2 per cent, up from 48.9 per cent in May 2024 and the highest monthly figure since August 2021 (50.3 per cent).

The DVSA previously attributed the backlog to “an increase in demand and a change in customers’ booking behaviour”.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said in April that the Labour Government “inherited an enormous backlog” but was “acting fast” to tackle the issue, with at least 10,000 extra tests to be available each month.

She told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee her department aimed to reduce the average waiting time for driving tests in Britain to seven weeks by summer 2026.

Analysis by the AA Driving School showed the average waiting time was 20 weeks in February.

The Government last month launched a consultation on amending the driving test booking system, in an attempt to stop bots mass-booking new slots so they can be resold on the black market for inflated prices.

This will be conducted over eight weeks instead of the usual 12 to enable changes to be made sooner.

open image in gallery Britain’s driving test backlog has reached a new high of more than 630,000 ( PA Archive )

Other measures in response to the backlog include instructing the DVSA to offer additional overtime payments to incentivise instructors to conduct more tests.

Staff at the agency qualified to conduct tests are being asked to voluntarily return to the front line, while the number of permanent trainers for new examiners is being doubled.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “While congratulations are due to those candidates who passed their driving test and helped nudge the overall pass rate over 50 per cent, there’s little cause for celebration for applicants anxious to book a test slot anytime soon.

“We’re not even at midsummer, yet learner drivers are already competing for test slots in November.

“We can only hope that the package of measures the Government announced will start to bite soon, alongside a sustained improvement in the pass rate as candidates make the most of the delays to ensure they are match-fit when their test day arrives.”

A DVSA spokesperson said: “We know that many learners are still struggling to book driving tests, and we’re working tirelessly to reduce waiting times and help more people get on the road.

“Despite this, there are currently over 630,000 learners who have a future test date secured – which is the highest number of test slots that we’ve ever seen booked.

“As we continue to make more tests available, the number of learners with a slot booked will continue to rise, providing more people with the opportunity to continue their learning journey.”