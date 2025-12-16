Hotel made entirely of ice opens in Lapland for the winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hotel made entirely of ice has opened in Lapland for the winter.

The ICEHOTEL, located in Jukkasjärvi, Sweden, is in its 36th iteration and was constructed entirely from ice harvested from the nearby Torne River.

Hotel guests can bed down on blocks of ice surrounded by shimmering, snowy art, created by 33 artists from 12 countries.

This year’s highlight includes a full-scale, playable grand piano.

The on-site restaurant will serve a four-course menu, served up on crystal-clear blocks, with options including reindeer, sea buckthorn, cloudberry and roe.

There will also be a “Chef’s Table” dining experience: a twelve-course tasting menu inspired by the eight Sámi seasons.

open image in gallery The playable ice grand piano at ICEHOTEL 36 ( ICEHOTEL )

Arctic activities include snowmobile tours to chase the Northern Lights, dog sledding across river and forest, traditional sauna rituals and a wilderness dinner by an open fire.

And inside, there’s also a cinema made entirely of ice and snow.

Suites are themed around the icy artworks within. Guests are transported to sleeping “in the eye of the storm” in “Sweep Me Off My Feet”, or can get lost in a dream world in “Soap Bubbles”.

open image in gallery The “Sweep Me Off My Feet” art suite by Elin Julin & Ida Mangsbo at ICEHOTEL 36 ( ICEHOTEL )

Guests seeking a warmer night can opt for one of 28 “warm” cabins, which start from 1656 SEK (£133) based on two people sharing.

The ice-harvesting process began in March, which was followed by the construction of the 2,800-square-metre hotel in November.

The “living art exhibition” melts back into the Torne each spring.

The team behind ICEHOTEL also plan to open an “ice bar” in London next year.

ICEHOTEL’s creative director, Luca Roncoroni, said: “I am very proud of everyone who contributed to ICEHOTEL 36.

“Some of the artists came with years of experience and others never worked in snow and ice before.

“Thanks to hard work and a positive spirit we managed to get everything ready on time!”

For more information, and to book, head to ICEHOTEL 36’s website.

Read more: How to visit Father Christmas in Lapland on a budget